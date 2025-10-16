When a new NBA season is about to begin, there is always one debate that captivates the minds of fans across the globe:
Who are the top 100 players in the league?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic MVP and title season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, yet Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are back to chase their own championship dreams after participating in EuroBasket 2025.
Outside of this grouping of superstars, the ageless LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will further enhance their legacies, as they each remain among the most talented players in the league near the end of their respective careers.
Not to mention, plenty of youthful talents, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, make their mark on the list of the NBA's top 100 players.
With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.
After slowly revealing portions of the top 100 list, we finally have the full, completed 2025-26 NBA Top 100 players list starting with the 100th player all the way down to reigns supreme at No. 1 overall.
Here is who finds themselves ranked No. 100 through No. 1 in the Top 100 player rankings ahead of the new 2025-26 NBA season.
*NOTE: Notable talents like Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet, and others with significant or season-ending injuries that will sideline them for all of, or a vast majority of, the 2025-26 NBA season were not included in these top 100 rankings.
2025-26 NBA Top 100 rankings:
100. Onyeka Okongwu – C – Atlanta Hawks
99. Dennis Schroder – PG/SG – Sacramento Kings
98. Dereck Lively II – C – Dallas Mavericks
97. Devin Vassell – SG/SF – San Antonio Spurs
96. Tobias Harris – SF/PF – Detroit Pistons
95. Bilal Coulibaly – SF – Washington Wizards
94. Obi Toppin – PF – Indiana Pacers
93. PJ Washington – PF – Dallas Mavericks
92. Anfernee Simons – PG/SG – Boston Celtics
91. Isaiah Hartenstein – C – Oklahoma City Thunder
90. Andrew Wiggins – SF/PF – Miami Heat
89. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors
88. Christian Braun – SG – Denver Nuggets
87. Jabari Smith Jr. – PF – Houston Rockets
86. Jordan Poole – PG/SG – New Orleans Pelicans
85. Cam Thomas – SG – Brooklyn Nets
84. Norman Powell – SG – Miami Heat
83. Jonathan Kuminga – PF – Golden State Warriors
82. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Brooklyn Nets
81. Cam Johnson – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets
80. Josh Hart – SG/SF – New York Knicks
79. Naz Reid – PF/C – Minnesota Timberwolves
78. Aaron Nesmith – SF – Indiana Pacers
77. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves
76. CJ McCollum – SG – Washington Wizards
75. Bradley Beal – SG – Los Angeles Clippers
74. Stephon Castle – PG/SG – San Antonio Spurs
73. Immanuel Quickley – PG – Toronto Raptors
72. Luguentz Dort – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder
71. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves
70. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Atlanta Hawks
69. Josh Giddey – PG/SG – Chicago Bulls
68. Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers
67. Cooper Flagg – SF – Dallas Mavericks
66. Alex Caruso – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder
65. Jalen Suggs – PG/SG – Orlando Magic
64. Brandon Miller – SF – Charlotte Hornets
63. Jalen Green – SG – Phoenix Suns
62. Jalen Johnson – PF – Atlanta Hawks
61. Deni Avdija – SF – Portland Trail Blazers
60. Austin Reaves – SG – Los Angeles Lakers
59. Myles Turner – C – Milwaukee Bucks
58. Trey Murphy III – SF – New Orleans Pelicans
57. Mikal Bridges – SG/SF – New York Knicks
56. Draymond Green – PF/C – Golden State Warriors
55. Jrue Holiday – PG/SG – Portland Trail Blazers
54. Dyson Daniels – PG/SG – Atlanta Hawks
53. Aaron Gordon – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets
52. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers
51. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – New York Knicks
50. Zach LaVine – SG/SF – Sacramento Kings
49. Paul George – SF – Philadelphia 76ers
48. Brandon Ingram – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors
47. Desmond Bane – SG – Orlando Magic
46. DeMar DeRozan – SF – Sacramento Kings
45. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets
44. Amen Thompson – PG/SG – Houston Rockets
43. Tyler Herro – PG/SG – Miami Heat
42. Julius Randle – PF – Minnesota Timberwolves
41. Darius Garland – PG – Cleveland Cavaliers
40. Lauri Markkanen – PF – Utah Jazz
39. Ivica Zubac – C – Los Angeles Clippers
38. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics
37. Scottie Barnes – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors
36. Tyrese Maxey – PG – Philadelphia 76ers
35. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets
34. Chet Holmgren – PF/C – Oklahoma City Thunder
33. Jaren Jackson Jr. – PF/C – Memphis Grizzlies
32. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks
31. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings
30. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies
29. De'Aaron Fox – PG – San Antonio Spurs
28. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans
27. Franz Wagner – SF – Orlando Magic
26. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets
25. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat
24. Jimmy Butler – SF – Golden State Warriors
23. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers
22. Pascal Siakam – PF – Indiana Pacers
21. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers
20. Kawhi Leonard – SF/PF – Los Angeles Clippers
19. James Harden – PG – Los Angeles Clippers
18. Karl-Anthony Towns – PF/C – New York Knicks
17. Jalen Williams – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder
16. Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic
15. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics
14. Devin Booker – PG/SG – Phoenix Suns
13. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Dallas Mavericks
12. Cade Cunningham – PG – Detroit Pistons
11. Jalen Brunson – PG – New York Knicks
10. Donovan Mitchell – SG – Cleveland Cavaliers
9. Victor Wembanyama – C – San Antonio Spurs
8. Kevin Durant – SF/PF – Houston Rockets
7. LeBron James – SF/PF – Los Angeles Lakers
6. Anthony Edwards – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves
5. Stephen Curry – PG – Golden State Warriors
4. Luka Doncic – PG – Los Angeles Lakers
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – PF – Milwaukee Bucks
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG – Oklahoma City Thunder
1. Nikola Jokic – C – Denver Nuggets
