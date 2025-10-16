When a new NBA season is about to begin, there is always one debate that captivates the minds of fans across the globe:

Who are the top 100 players in the league?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic MVP and title season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, yet Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are back to chase their own championship dreams after participating in EuroBasket 2025.

Outside of this grouping of superstars, the ageless LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will further enhance their legacies, as they each remain among the most talented players in the league near the end of their respective careers.

Not to mention, plenty of youthful talents, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, make their mark on the list of the NBA's top 100 players.

With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.

After slowly revealing portions of the top 100 list, we finally have the full, completed 2025-26 NBA Top 100 players list starting with the 100th player all the way down to reigns supreme at No. 1 overall.

In case you missed each section of our top 100 reveal, you can read about each player below:

ClutchPoints' 2025-26 NBA Top 100 players:

Nos. 100-51 | Nos. 50-11 | Nos. 10-1

Here is who finds themselves ranked No. 100 through No. 1 in the Top 100 player rankings ahead of the new 2025-26 NBA season.

Article Continues Below

*NOTE: Notable talents like Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet, and others with significant or season-ending injuries that will sideline them for all of, or a vast majority of, the 2025-26 NBA season were not included in these top 100 rankings.

2025-26 NBA Top 100 rankings:

100. Onyeka Okongwu – C – Atlanta Hawks

99. Dennis Schroder – PG/SG – Sacramento Kings

98. Dereck Lively II – C – Dallas Mavericks

97. Devin Vassell – SG/SF – San Antonio Spurs

96. Tobias Harris – SF/PF – Detroit Pistons

95. Bilal Coulibaly – SF – Washington Wizards

94. Obi Toppin – PF – Indiana Pacers

93. PJ Washington – PF – Dallas Mavericks

92. Anfernee Simons – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

91. Isaiah Hartenstein – C – Oklahoma City Thunder

90. Andrew Wiggins – SF/PF – Miami Heat

89. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors

88. Christian Braun – SG – Denver Nuggets

87. Jabari Smith Jr. – PF – Houston Rockets

86. Jordan Poole – PG/SG – New Orleans Pelicans

85. Cam Thomas – SG – Brooklyn Nets

84. Norman Powell – SG – Miami Heat

83. Jonathan Kuminga – PF – Golden State Warriors

82. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Brooklyn Nets

81. Cam Johnson – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

80. Josh Hart – SG/SF – New York Knicks

79. Naz Reid – PF/C – Minnesota Timberwolves

78. Aaron Nesmith – SF – Indiana Pacers

77. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

76. CJ McCollum – SG – Washington Wizards

75. Bradley Beal – SG – Los Angeles Clippers

74. Stephon Castle – PG/SG – San Antonio Spurs

73. Immanuel Quickley – PG – Toronto Raptors

72. Luguentz Dort – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

71. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

70. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Atlanta Hawks

69. Josh Giddey – PG/SG – Chicago Bulls

68. Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers

67. Cooper Flagg – SF – Dallas Mavericks

66. Alex Caruso – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder

65. Jalen Suggs – PG/SG – Orlando Magic

64. Brandon Miller – SF – Charlotte Hornets

63. Jalen Green – SG – Phoenix Suns

62. Jalen Johnson – PF – Atlanta Hawks

61. Deni Avdija – SF – Portland Trail Blazers

60. Austin Reaves – SG – Los Angeles Lakers

59. Myles Turner – C – Milwaukee Bucks

58. Trey Murphy III – SF – New Orleans Pelicans

57. Mikal Bridges – SG/SF – New York Knicks

56. Draymond Green – PF/C – Golden State Warriors

55. Jrue Holiday – PG/SG – Portland Trail Blazers

54. Dyson Daniels – PG/SG – Atlanta Hawks

53. Aaron Gordon – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

52. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers

51. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – New York Knicks

Check out ClutchPoints' full breakdown of those ranked No. 100 to No. 51 in the 2025-26 NBA Top 100.

50. Zach LaVine – SG/SF – Sacramento Kings

49. Paul George – SF – Philadelphia 76ers

48. Brandon Ingram – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors

47. Desmond Bane – SG – Orlando Magic

46. DeMar DeRozan – SF – Sacramento Kings

45. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets

44. Amen Thompson – PG/SG – Houston Rockets

43. Tyler Herro – PG/SG – Miami Heat

42. Julius Randle – PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

41. Darius Garland – PG – Cleveland Cavaliers

40. Lauri Markkanen – PF – Utah Jazz

39. Ivica Zubac – C – Los Angeles Clippers

38. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

37. Scottie Barnes – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors

36. Tyrese Maxey – PG – Philadelphia 76ers

35. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets

34. Chet Holmgren – PF/C – Oklahoma City Thunder

33. Jaren Jackson Jr. – PF/C – Memphis Grizzlies

32. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks

31. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings

30. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies

29. De'Aaron Fox – PG – San Antonio Spurs

28. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans

27. Franz Wagner – SF – Orlando Magic

26. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets

25. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat

24. Jimmy Butler – SF – Golden State Warriors

23. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers

22. Pascal Siakam – PF – Indiana Pacers

21. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers

20. Kawhi Leonard – SF/PF – Los Angeles Clippers

19. James Harden – PG – Los Angeles Clippers

18. Karl-Anthony Towns – PF/C – New York Knicks

17. Jalen Williams – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

16. Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic

15. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics

14. Devin Booker – PG/SG – Phoenix Suns

13. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Dallas Mavericks

12. Cade Cunningham – PG – Detroit Pistons

11. Jalen Brunson – PG – New York Knicks

Check out ClutchPoints' full breakdown of those ranked No. 50 to No. 11 in the 2025-26 NBA Top 100.

10. Donovan Mitchell – SG – Cleveland Cavaliers

9. Victor Wembanyama – C – San Antonio Spurs

8. Kevin Durant – SF/PF – Houston Rockets

7. LeBron James – SF/PF – Los Angeles Lakers

6. Anthony Edwards – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves

5. Stephen Curry – PG – Golden State Warriors

4. Luka Doncic – PG – Los Angeles Lakers

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – PF – Milwaukee Bucks

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG – Oklahoma City Thunder

1. Nikola Jokic – C – Denver Nuggets

Check out ClutchPoints' full breakdown of those ranked No. 10 to No. 1 in the 2025-26 NBA Top 100.