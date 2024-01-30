The Mavericks' Superstar Point guard dropped 73 points points just four days after Joel Embiid scored 70.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is allowing players the chance to get a free Pink Diamond Luka Doncic in MyTEAM. The Mavericks' Superstar Point guard dropped 73 points points just four days after Joel Embiid scored 70. To celebrate the accomplishment, and the NBA's Rivals Week, NBA 2K24 is adding a new 2K Numbers player item in the form of a 96 OVR Luka Doncic.

How Do You Get A Free Pink Diamond Luka Doncic In NBA 2K24?

With Luka dropping 73 points in a rivalry game, get his 2K Numbers Pink Diamond when you complete the NBA Rivals Week Skill Challenge Group! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tcNPukfM8D — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) January 29, 2024

To get a Free Pink Diamond Luka Doncic in NBA 2K24, players must complete the NBA Rivals Week Skills Challenge Group. Overall, this includes completing all 11 challenges in the group, which include:

Knicks vs. Nets Difficulty: Pro Reward: Shot Creator Deluxe Pack

Lakers vs. Clippers Difficulty: Pro Reward: '23-'24 NBA Unsellable Base Pack

Suns vs. Mavericks Difficulty: Pro Reward: Slasher Deluxe Pack

Thunder vs. Spurs Difficulty: Pro Reward: '23-'24 NBA Unsellable Base Pack

Celtics vs. Heat Difficulty: Pro Reward: Sharpshooter Deluxe Pack

Kings vs. Warriors Difficulty: Pro Reward: 23-'24 NBA Unsellable Base Pack

Mavericks vs. Hawks Difficulty: Pro Reward: Post Scorer Deluxe Pack

Trailblazers vs. Spurs Difficulty: Pro Reward: 23-'24 NBA Unsellable Base Pack

Heat vs. Knicks Difficulty: Pro Reward: Playmaker Deluxe Pack

76ers vs. Nuggets Difficulty: Pro Reward: '23-'24 NBA Unsellable Base Pack

Lakers vs. Warriors Difficulty: Pro Reward: 23-'24 NBA Unsellable Base Pack



When completing all eleven challenges in the group, you receive a 96 OVR Pink Diamond Luka Doncic in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. Overall, the challenge itself is pretty easy since you can play it on Pro Difficulty. However, it's fairly time consuming, considering how many games you need to play.

Luka Doncic scored 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks during their NBA Rivalry week matchup. Overall, his point total made up for roughly half of the team's total score as they defeated the Hawks 148-143. Additionally, Doncic also added 10 rebounds and 7 assists to his stat total.

Overall, Doncic has been on fire this season, averaging over 37 points per game. While the Mavericks' defense leaves much to be desired, Doncic keeps the team alive with consistent offensive showings. However, he'll need to help his team (currently 26-21) as we head into the thick of the NBA season.

