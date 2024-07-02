The highly anticipated Black Noir bundle is making a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone for a limited time, offering players another chance to obtain this exclusive collection of themed items. The bundle is headlined by the Black Noir operator skin, bringing the enigmatic character from “The Boys” to life in the game.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Black Noir Bundle Contents

The Black Noir bundle includes a variety of themed items designed to enhance both the visual and gameplay experience for Call of Duty players:

Black Noir operator skin: This skin is the centerpiece of the bundle, capturing the essence of Black Noir with his signature mask and gloves, giving operators a dark, stealthy aesthetic.

Unspoken Word blueprint for the FJX Imperium sniper rifle: This blueprint modifies the sniper rifle to include specific attachments:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

Ammunition: .408 Explosive

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Stock: RIB400

These attachments enhance the FJX Imperium for powerful, precise shots, reducing hit markers and improving ADS speed for quick-scoping and aggressive sniping.

Noir's Blades blueprint for Dual Kodachis melee weapon: This blueprint provides a unique look and feel for the Dual Kodachis, ideal for close-quarters combat.

Quiet Rage blueprint for the Chimera assault rifle: This blueprint comes with the following attachments:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Optic: Slimline Pro

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

These attachments optimize the Chimera for close to medium-range encounters, enhancing its gun-up speed, ADS speed, and increasing its magazine capacity.

Shhh finishing move: A new finishing move that adds a stylish and brutal execution to your arsenal.

Black Noir sticker: A themed sticker to customize your weapons.

Buster emblem: An emblem representing Black Noir, perfect for showcasing your bundle ownership.

The Boys Black Noir loading screen: A loading screen featuring Black Noir, adding a thematic touch to your game's transitions.

Noir's Knife weapon charm: A weapon charm that complements the Black Noir theme, adding a subtle yet noticeable detail to your weapons.

Gameplay Enhancements

The attachment setups included in this bundle are designed to provide effective and versatile gameplay enhancements:

Chimera Quiet Rage Setup: Built for close to medium-range gunfights, this setup focuses on increasing the speed at which the gun is ready to fire (gun-up speed) and improving the aim-down-sight (ADS) speed. The 45-round magazine ensures enough ammo to handle multiple enemies without constantly reloading.

FJX Imperium Unspoken Word Setup: This configuration focuses on delivering powerful shots with explosive ammunition, reducing the likelihood of hit markers. The attachments are tailored to enhance quick-scoping and aggressive sniping, making it easier to take out targets rapidly.

Price And Availability

The Black Noir bundle is priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP), approximately equivalent to $20. It is available for purchase in the in-game stores of both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but only for a limited time. Players interested in acquiring these exclusive items should act quickly to ensure they don’t miss out on this opportunity.

The return of the Black Noir bundle offers a unique opportunity for Call of Duty players to enhance their gameplay and personalize their operators with exclusive content. The bundle's detailed and thematic items not only provide visual flair but also come with practical gameplay benefits, making it a valuable addition to any player's collection.

