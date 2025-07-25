When the Minnesota Timberwolves selected 18-year-old French center Joan Beringer with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it was a move rooted in projection. A wiry, athletic 7-footer with elite defensive instincts, Beringer was seen more as a long-term successor to Rudy Gobert than an immediate contributor. But after four appearances at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Beringer may be further along than expected, at least on the defensive end.

In his Summer League debut, Beringer quickly justified the hype. He recorded 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds, and swatted away 6 shots, with some unofficial tallies crediting him with seven, which would tie the Summer League record. It was a commanding display of shot-blocking, timing, and anticipation.

Beringer’s performance wasn’t just statistically impressive; it was stylistically dominant. He patrolled the paint with confidence and poise rarely seen in teenage big men, showing off his natural feel for rim protection and help-side coverage. His combination of mobility and vertical timing disrupted multiple possessions, even when he didn’t register in the box score.

The Timberwolves’ biggest concern: Is Joan Beringer ready for real minutes in 2025?

Despite his potential, the Timberwolves’ primary concern coming out of Summer League is simple: Is Joan Beringer ready to contribute as Rudy Gobert’s backup right now?

The short answer: Probably not – at least not consistently.

At 18 years old, Beringer is still adapting to the speed, spacing, and physicality of NBA-style basketball. Offensively, he remains a work in progress. He hasn’t flashed any shooting range yet (no three-point attempts recorded), and most of his buckets came via putbacks or lobs. His decision-making and screen-setting need polish, and against stronger opponents, he can get pushed off his spots.

Defensively, the foundation is there. Beringer could reasonably hold his own in short stints against second-unit bigs, especially if surrounded by strong perimeter defenders. But trusting him to anchor non-Gobert lineups during a Western Conference playoff push feels overly optimistic.

The Wolves were already thin at backup center last season, often toggling between small-ball looks and using Naz Reid in more taxing roles. If Beringer isn’t ready, Minnesota must decide whether to:

Sign a veteran backup big, delaying Beringer’s minutes but allowing him to develop in the G League; or Give Beringer real rotation minutes, accepting some defensive variance for long-term growth.

Neither option is ideal, but the Wolves must pick a path.

The numbers: A promising, yet uneven start

Across his limited Summer League sample, Beringer posted the following stat line:

PPG: 6.8

RPG: 6.5

APG: 1.5

FG%: 52.6%

FT%: 70.0%

TOV: 0.8

BPG: (Not officially tracked but at least 6 in Game 1)

7 BLOCKS FOR JOAN BERINGER 🤯 What a #NBA2KSummerLeague debut from Minnesota's First Round pick!!

In Game 2: a 22-minute outing against the Denver Nuggets, Beringer added seven points, seven rebounds (including five offensive boards), and three assists. While the shot-blocking didn’t match his debut, his activity level and offensive rebounding stood out. It was another reminder that even without gaudy stats, Beringer impacts the game in subtle but meaningful ways.

“He hasn’t really had a great statistical game thus far – in the second game – but he’s plus [23] right now,” Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd said following Beringer’s second outing. “Which means he’s impacted the game when he’s on the floor. Sometimes, that’s all we can expect from a rookie playing in his second Summer League game.”

Yet after such a roaring debut, the rest of his Summer League was more subdued. He wasn’t able to replicate the same level of rim dominance or scoring efficiency. For all his defensive promise, Beringer’s offensive toolkit is still very raw: a mix of basic finishes, limited range, and minimal post creation.

What’s next for Beringer? development, patience, and potential

Joan Beringer doesn’t need to be a finished product right now, and Minnesota shouldn’t treat him like one. If they allow him to ease into the NBA via the G League, he could mirror the developmental arcs of players like Nic Claxton or even early-career Gobert. By focusing on core skills, defensive anchoring, rebounding, and simple roll finishes, he can carve out a meaningful role in time.

✈️ JOAN TAKES FLIGHT ✈️

The encouraging part? His basketball instincts are already a step ahead of where most 18-year-olds sit. He doesn’t hunt blocks recklessly. He communicates well. He shows a real understanding of timing and spatial awareness, two traits that can’t be taught.

The Timberwolves just need to resist the temptation to fast-track him.

The 2025 NBA Summer League gave Timberwolves fans a tantalizing glimpse of Joan Beringer’s future: a mobile, reactive shot-blocker who could someday be the face of Minnesota’s interior defense.

But the Summer League also surfaced a key concern: He’s not ready to shoulder real NBA minutes yet.

That’s not a failure, it’s simply part of the process. What Beringer needs now is time, structure, and support. He has the tools to become special. The Timberwolves just have to make sure they give him the runway to take off.