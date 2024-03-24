The New York Yankees missed the postseason last year for only the fifth time since 1994. The team certainly has a playoff-caliber roster, though, and they will look to climb back to the top this season. Unfortunately, the team has already received devastating news before the regular season has even started. The Yankees have a massive fan base regardless, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch them on television, whether it's without cable or on national TV.
Yankees 2024 season preview
The Yankees' momentum got stopped before it could even get going. Just days before their season opener, it was announced that their opening day starter and ace, Gerrit Cole, is likely headed to the 60-day injured list and could even miss the entire season. Cole is dealing with an elbow injury and will likely miss months of action.
Cole's injury is devastating for New York, but fortunately, the Yankees signed Marcus Stroman this offseason to beef up their pitching depth. Stroman will look to hold down the fort until Cole's return alongside Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon in what should still be a decent rotation.
On offense, the Yankees still have all of the power in the world. Aaron Judge is the best power-hitter in baseball, and Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo are major threats to belt the long ball. The team had to improve their lineup in other areas, though, and they seemingly did that this offseason. The team traded for outfielders Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, both of whom will improve the team's defense and on-base percentage.
There is also optimism for growth for the Yankees' middle infielders. Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres were two of the team's highest-ranked prospects in recent seasons, and both are young enough that you can expect growth this year. Unfortunately, the Yankees are also dealing with injury issues elsewhere in their infield.
Like Cole, D.J. LeMahieu is dealing with an injury that is expected to hold him out for some time. The infielder is dealing with a foot injury, and it is becoming more and more likely that he won't be ready in time for the start of the regular season.
The Yankees have an aging roster, and injuries will likely continue to be a problem all season long. The team surely hoped their depth wouldn't be tested like this until later in the season, though. The team likely has the talent to still compete for a playoff spot regardless, but New York clearly isn't the juggernaut that is has been in previous seasons, so they will have to be resilient in order to fight back into the postseason this year.
How to watch Yankees without cable
If you want to see how the Yankees handle their early season injuries, you can do it on the YES Network, which is New York's regional sports network. DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that has access to the YES Network this year, as the service will not be a part of fuboTV‘s channel lineup.
If you are outside of the Yankee's market, though, you can watch Yankees games on MLB.TV. In addition, there will be nationally televised broadcasts on ESPN, TBS, FS1, FOX, and AppleTV+.
National television schedule
- March 29 @ Astros: 8:10 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- March 30 @ Astros: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- April 5 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 6 vs. Blue Jays: 7:05 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 7 vs. Blue Jays: 1:35 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 8 vs. Marlins: 2:05 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 14 @ Guardians: 1:40 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 17 @ Blue Jays: 3:07 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 25 vs. Athletics: 7:05 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 26 @ Brewers: 8:10 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 27 @ Brewers: 7:10 p.m. ET – MLBN
- May 7 vs. Astros: 7:05 p.m. ET – TBS
- May 14 @ Twins: 7:40 p.m. ET – TBS
- June 4 vs. Twins: 7:05 p.m. ET – TBS
- June 7 vs. Dodgers: 7:05 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- June 8 vs. Dodgers: 7:35 p.m. ET – FOX
- June 9 vs. Dodgers: 7:10 p.m. ET – ESPN
- June 15 @ Red Sox: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- June 16 @ Red Sox: 7:10 p.m. ET – ESPN
- June 18 vs. Orioles: 7:05 p.m. ET – TBS
- June 21 vs. Braves: 7:05 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- June 22 vs. Braves: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- July 6 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – FS1
- July 13 @ Orioles: 4:05 p.m. ET – FS1
- July 27 @ Red Sox: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX