The race for free agent Cody Bellinger has been an interesting chase, with several teams displaying interest. But now, the New York Yankees seemingly lead the chase to re-sign Bellinger over the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to MLB insider Jim Bowden.

“The market for Cody Bellinger is robust, with the most likely result that he signs with a big market, contending team, as expected, with the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers the most likely landing spots for him at this point in that order,” Bowden wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bellinger is coming off a solid season, where he hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and scored 89 runs. Additionally, he had a .480 slugging percentage with a .334 on-base percentage. Throughout his career, he has batted .261 with 225 home runs and 695 RBIs over 1,157 career games.

Bellinger began his career with the Dodgers, so there is still a chance that he could rejoin the team that drafted him. Currently, he is testing the waters of free agency after a strong season with the Yanks. But as the Dodgers attempt to bring Bellinger back to Chavez Ravine, the Yanks are making a push to keep him in the Bronx.

Because of the strong season he just had, the value for him is higher than it's ever been. It was also a slight improvement over the 2024 season, when he hit .266 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 72 runs. Bellinger provides a great bat to any team that he signs with. Likewise, his defense is solid as he finished in the 93rd percentile in overall defense, and a 91% arm value.

For now, the Yanks have a strong chance of retaining their valued outfielder. Of course, it will cost them, as it will the Dodgers or Mets, should they attempt to sign him. If the Yankees can bring Bellinger back, they will reunite him with Aaron Judge, who remains the top hitter in this lineup.