The New York Yankees remain at the center of the MLB offseason conversation, and recent comments from manager Aaron Boone have only added fuel to the growing rivalry with the crosstown New York Mets. As former Yankees players continue landing in Queens, the narrative took another turn during a community event Friday in the Bronx.

Boone, who has managed the Yankees since 2018 and guided the club to the postseason in six of his first seven full seasons, addressed the topic while attending a holiday charity event supporting local families. He was asked about multiple former players now joining the Mets, a trend that has drawn attention as the club aggressively reshapes its bullpen this winter.

The New York Post Sports account shared Boone’s reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing a brief but pointed response that quickly circulated across baseball circles.

“Not quite the Bronx!”

"Not quite the Bronx!" Aaron Boone had a little chuckle when asked about the Mets signing so many former Yankees recently.

The remark came amid continued discussion surrounding player movement between the two clubs, including reliever Luke Weaver and right-hander Devin Williams. Weaver emerged as a trusted high-leverage arm during his time with the Yankees before securing a multi-year deal with the Mets. Williams also took his talents to Queens this offseason, further reinforcing the narrative of bullpen turnover between the cross-town rivals.

Despite the playful jab, Boone’s tone remained light and professional. He expressed genuine happiness for Weaver’s success while acknowledging the realities of roster churn in a competitive market. The comment reflected confidence rather than concern, signaling that the Yankees remain focused on their own roster construction rather than reacting publicly to rival moves.

The Yankees–Mets rivalry has long defined baseball in the Big Apple, but this offseason has shifted the focus to player movement. While the Mets leverage financial flexibility, the Yankees remain committed to continuity and internal development.

Boone’s four-word response reflected that approach, reinforcing that while uniforms may change across boroughs, the Yankees’ identity remains rooted in the Bronx. With spring training approaching, the Yankees manager made it clear where his focus lies entering the 2026 campaign.