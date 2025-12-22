After losing players such as closer Edwin Diaz and first baseman Pete Alonso, the New York Mets are hoping to make an impactful addition or two before the end of the offseason. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger could be a perfect fit for the right amount of years.

“Free agent Cody Bellinger, who starred last season with the Yankees, is a sensible fit,” Sammon wrote.

“The issue is whether the Mets end up doing what it takes to get him. For the Mets, a four-year deal for Bellinger, 30, would likely be perfect. Perfect doesn’t happen often.”

Bellinger spent 2025 with the crosstown New York Yankees. Across 152 games, he mashed 29 home runs, collected 98 RBIs, and earned an .813 OPS while playing solid defense in the outfield. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 91st percentile in Fielding Run Value.

Bellinger’s success last season could have him primed to land a deal that is longer than what the Mets may be comfortable with.

“Bellinger, a Scott Boras client, could be poised to land a deal north of five years,” Sammon wrote.

“At the start of the offseason, The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected Bellinger to score a seven-year deal worth $182 million. Already this offseason, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Pete Alonso secured five-year deals (as Britton accurately predicted). Bellinger is younger than both of those players and produced a better bWAR last season (5.1).”

It remains to be seen if president of baseball operations, David Stearns, and the Mets will make Bellinger their top priority or if another club will make him an offer that he can not refuse.