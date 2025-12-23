This winter's edition of the MLB hot stove has come in waves. A couple of bigger trades by the Tampa Bay Rays led Friday's headlines. After a quiet Saturday, the Chicago White Sox kick-started Sunday with the surprise signing of Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. The Rays and three of their fellow AL East foes have made impact moves so far this offseason. However, one AL East club has stayed largely quiet: the New York Yankees.

After yet another season without a World Series title, the Yankees have re-signed a couple of contributors in infielder Amed Rosario and reliever Paul Blackburn, in addition to making their first Rule 5 pick in 14 years in former St. Louis Cardinals farmhand Cade Winquest. While New York's roster is still strong, the pitching staff needs some serious work.

Blackburn and Winquest will hopefully fill meaningful roles in the Yankees' bullpen. High-leverage relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver bolted for the cross-town New York Mets, so replacements are needed for them as well. Meanwhile, the starting rotation needs reinforcements as the Bronx Bombers await returns from Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and potentially Clarke Schmidt. While the free agent market looks a bit volatile, multiple potential trade targets should intrigue New York GM Brian Cashman. One name that should be a no-brainer: Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore, a potential rising ace currently pitching in the nation's capital.

Yankees look to build a rotation to lead them towards the World Series

Coming off a career year with the Nationals, Gore has taken the next step from a young starter looking to prove himself to a bona fide major league stud. Despite a short stint on the IL, Gore started 30 games in 2025 for Washington. Over 159.2 innings pitched, the lefty went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA and a team-leading 185 strikeouts.

Despite the higher ERA and rough win-loss record, there were clear signs that Gore is ready to take the next step. The former top prospect featured a five-pitch mix, including a fastball that continued to improve as the season progressed. Two breaking balls, led by a nasty slider, were also key parts of his arsenal. In an environment like the Bronx, Gore could take the next step to superstardom.

Even though he's only under contract for the next couple of seasons, a trade for Gore would still be a pricy endeavor for Cashman and the Yankees. The Nationals' new brain trust, led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and general manager Ani Kilambi, is looking to continue the team's stalled rebuild. Sending Gore out for a bigger package of prospects is likely their focus. Luckily, Cashman and the Yankees have pieces that could work in a potential deal.

To bring Gore to the Bronx, the Yankees would likely need to part with multiple top prospects. Pitching prospects like Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Bryce Cunningham, and Ben Hess would all likely impress the Nationals. While New York's top prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr., is off-limits, outfielder Spencer Jones and shortstop Dax Kilby could be discussed. A package revolving around Lagrange, Hess, Kilby, and a returning Chase Hampton might be a bit of an overpay, but to bring a World Series back to the Bronx, a couple of overpays might be needed this winter.