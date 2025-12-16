The New York Mets have not had a stellar offseason, but they may have designs on luring a former Yankee to Flushing.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets are “very in” on outfielder Cody Bellinger, who spent the 2025 campaign in the Bronx. This is not the first time that Bellinger has been connected to the Mets. Agent Scott Boras even hinted at this with a recent cryptic response regarding his client’s future.

“It's not for me to Judge, but great players see Red if they have a big bat Yanked out of their lineup,” Boras told Bryan Hoch during this month’s Winter Meetings. “I haven't Met a team that Dodges a five-tool player. To Phil the center-field need is a Giant step towards the playoffs.”

Across 152 games with the Yankees, Bellinger bashed 28 homers, ripped 25 doubles, and collected 98 RBIs with an .813 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 82nd percentile in Batting Run Value.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has expressed interest in retaining the 30-year-old slugger, but has also acknowledged that he fits the needs of multiple teams.

“I think he'd be a great fit for anybody,” Cashman said. “I think he's a very talented player that can play multiple positions at a high level, and hits lefties, hits righties. He's a contact guy, and I think our environment was a great one for him.”

The Mets traded Brandon Nimmo and allowed both first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz to sign elsewhere. It remains to be seen if president of baseball operations David Stearns and the front office will take a big swing this winter, but it’s possible that cutting a deal with Bellinger is one of their priorities.