This week, Team USA is ramping up its roster signings to build a dominant team to compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Earlier on Thursday, Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller joined the pitching staff. The roster is now more than halfway complete, and the talent is off the charts.

After Skubal and Miller committed to Team USA, right-handed closer for the New York Yankees, David Bednar, also committed to the bullpen. Bednar has been a reliever since 2019 and became a closer with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021. He had a dominant year in 2023 with 39 saves and a 2.00 ERA. Bednar was traded to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline, and pitched well in 22 appearances, finishing with a 2.3o ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He ended with 10 saves and 0.9 WAR in that short time.

The bullpen is looking good for the Red, White, & Blue. Mason Miller is one of the more dominant relievers in the sport for the San Diego Padres. Opposing hitters are going to have a very tough time catching up to his 103 MPH fastball. Miller could serve as a set-up option for Bednar if Bednar is indeed the closer. Garrett Whitlock is expected to be in the bullpen as well. More names will be added to the bullpen in the coming days and weeks.

The pitching rotation is almost heaven-sent. Both CY Young winners, Skubal and Paul Skenes, will headline the group. Joe Ryan, Clay Holmes, and Nolan McLean are also there. Mathew Boyd is expected to join the list as well.

Article Continues Below

Mason Miller got real about what it is like to be able to pitch alongside Skubal for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

“That’s THE guy you want representing your country.”

March can't come any sooner! Stay tuned for more additions to the rosters throughout the world.