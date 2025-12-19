Before he re-signed with the San Diego Padres, the New York Yankees were deemed a serious suitor for Michael King. However, their interest never advanced past the exploratory stage.

The Yankees never made a formal offer to King, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He ended up agreeing to a $75 million contract with the Padres.

New York has plenty of experience with King. He made his MLB debut with the franchise, spending five seasons with the Yankees. He was ultimately traded to San Diego in the Juan Soto deal.

Over his two years with the Padres, King has put up a 3.10 ERA and a 277/89 K/BB ratio. However, his 2025 season was severely marred by injuries. During the 2024 campaign, in which he appeared in 31 games, King registered a 2.95 ERA and a 201/63 K/BB ratio. That's what had the Yankees interested and ultimately landed him his $75 million deal.

New York is preparing to enter the regular season with injuries throughout their rotation. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt will all be on the shelf for a significant amount of time. While they missed out on King, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Yankees target other starting pitching options in free agency.

Perhaps that's why they never officially offer King a contract, other pitchers available. Regardless, King's $75 million decision has forced the Yankees to pivot. In turn, it has given the Padres a major boost in their quest for the World Series. It wouldn't be surprising to see New York and San Diego battle for free agents throughout the offseason.