The New York Yankees have yet to make a big splash in the MLB offseason. Trent Grisham signed the qualifying offer, Tim Hill is back on a one-year deal, as is Ryan Yarbrough. Meanwhile, they've lost Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, both to the New York Mets. It is time for the Yankees to stop waiting around and ink Cody Bellinger to a long-term deal.

Bellinger came to the Yankees in a trade from the Chicago Cubs last offseason. After losing Juan Soto to the Mets, the Bombers needed to fill an outfield position and get a lefty bat. Bellinger filled the role perfectly, slugging 29 homers and knocking in 98 runs. His .813 OPS was third among Yankees who played at least 100 games last season.

Bellinger has hit free agency at the perfect time, as he is only competing with Kyle Tucker in the lefty outfield market. Tucker will command a massive salary, which could inflate Bellinger's number if he signs after the fellow former Cub. Both outfielders have the right teams involved, with the Mets also connected to both players.

The Yankees, however, should not let Bellinger walk. They saw with both Soto and Bellinger how important it is to have a lefty protecting Aaron Judge in the lineup. While Tucker would also solve that problem, there are plenty of reasons to pick Bellinger over him for the Bombers. First is cost, as Bellinger should be less expensive because of some down years earlier in his career. Familiarity also plays a role, as it does with many situations. But the most important reason the Yankees should sign Bellinger is his defense.

The Yankees need great defense, which Cody Bellinger provides

Tucker is a great defender and has been for many years. Right field in Houston, where he won a Gold Glove in 2022, is a large space that he managed well. But right field in The Bronx is taken by Judge, and left field has proven to be tricky for everyone besides two people. Brett Gardner opened the new Stadium as the left fielder, making it look easy. And no one since Bellinger has perfected it.

Article Continues Below

Bellinger was 12th among all outfielders with six outs above average, according to FanGraphs. Tucker, in his first season at Wrigley Field, finished 37th. Taking that and accounting for a new position for Tucker, the defensive advantage clearly goes to Bellinger. So if the Yankees can get a better defender for less money, why wouldn't they jump now?

The answer might lie with other needs. The Yankees have a bevy of pitching injuries that will last into the beginning of the season. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt will not be ready for Opening Day due to elbow injuries. While Max Fried and Cam Schlittler can hold down the fort for a while, they may want to add a pitcher to help bridge the gap.

If the Yankees are trying to add a pitcher, it will likely be via trade. Either Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones is likely on the way out simply due to a lack of outfield opportunities. Dealing from that surplus to land Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta would be a smart move for Brian Cashman. It would take more than just one of those prospects, but it is a price they should be willing to pay.

Is this enough for the Bombers?

If the Yankees do sign Bellinger, they would be bringing back essentially the same roster as last year. They are not going to make a core-breaking trade after winning 94 games, as much as some fans would like them to. But once the pitching gets healthy, there is reason to be optimistic for the 2026 Yankees. With Bellinger, they can go far in October. They just need to sign him first.