During this offseason, the New York Mets have been making moves. That is especially true with the rival Yankees. Recently, pitchers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams were traded from the Yankees to the Mets.

On Friday, the Mets did one better by snatching up a Yankees' high school prospect, Wandy Asigen, per Francys Romero. Asigen, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, will be part of the 2025-2026 international class on January 15.

Additionally, the move comes after the Yankees severed ties with international scouting director Donny Rowland, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. As a result, Asigen halted his verbal agreement. It is also reported that the Mets will offer Asigen a $3.8 agreement.

Wandy Asigen is an overall standout talent.

Asigen is only 16 years old, bats left-handed, and throws with his right. MLB.com describes him as a standout player offensively and defensively.

“The excitement around Asigen’s prospect profile stems primarily from his special left-handed swing. He has ripped off 110+ mph exit velocities and is repeatedly able to find the barrel during in-game action.

“Asigen has a knack for creating loft from his frame, something that should allow him to continue to tap into his above-average power as he continues to fill out. The quickness of his hands has evaluators excited about the future potential impact he can have with the bat.”

“Defensively, many of those same actions work in his favor. While his arm is merely average at this stage, he performs many of the quick-twitch movements that evaluators look for when projecting a young player’s ability to stick at shortstop.”

“Asigen has a nose for the ball and his wheels – which have been clocked at 6.5 seconds on 60-yard dash times – allow him to cover tons of ground laterally.”

Aisgen is one of the youngest players on the international market.