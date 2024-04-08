The UEFA Champions League is the top club soccer competition in the world, and now, the tournament is advancing to the quarterfinals. There have already been some big moments in the early rounds, and action is really picking up, so we are here to explain how you can watch the next round on the Champions League schedule.
When is the Champions League?
The first leg of the quarterfinals is about to kick off, and some of the best teams in Europe will square off against each other. The first leg will take place on Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, while the second leg will be on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17.
How to watch the Champions League
Every minute of the Champions League will be available on Paramount+. The Real Madrid vs. Manchester City and the Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund matches will be available exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming service will also provide pre and post-game coverage, and you can click the link below for a free trial. Considering that quarterfinal games will be on at the same time, you can use UCL multicast on Paramount+ to watch multiple games at once. Additionally, some of the games will be broadcast on CBS.
Quarterfinals schedule
- Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich – Tuesday, April 9 @ 3 p.m. ET – CBS, Paramount+ (first leg)
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City – Tuesday, April 9 @ 3 p.m. ET – Paramount+ (first leg)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona – Wednesday, April 10 @ 3 p.m. ET – CBS, Paramount+ (first leg)
- Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund – Wednesday, April 10 @ 3 p.m. ET – Paramount+ (first leg)
- Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Tuesday, April 16 @ 3 p.m. ET – Paramount- (second leg)
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid – Tuesday, April 16 @ 3 p.m. ET – Paramount+ (second leg)
- Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal – Wednesday, April 17 @ 3 p.m. ET – Paramount+ (second leg)
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid – Wednesday, April 17 @ 3 p.m. ET – Paramount+ (second leg)
Only the eight best teams remain, including last year's winners of the European Champion Clubs' Cup. Manchester City is off to a hot start again, as they are 6-0 in the Champions League. In the quarterfinals, they will be taking on Real Madrid, the only other 6-0 team. The two teams are meeting a round earlier than they have in the two previous years of the Champions League. While Manchester City advanced past Real Madrid last year before going on to win it all, the roles were reversed two seasons ago. The 2024 Champions Cup quarterfinal offers a rubber match of sorts.
There are tons of big names left in the tournament, most notably, Kylian Mbappe and his Paris Saint-Germain team are still kicking and are set to face Barcelona. Mbappe's departure from Paris Saint-Germain is impending, so fans will want to see him on his squad before he leaves.
Arsenal will have the tough assignment of stopping Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich star has scored 36 goals in 34 matches for his new team. Arsenal does have enough scoring to keep up with Kane, though. Their 16 Champions League goals are the third most in the tournament.
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund is the other matchup in the quarterfinals. The two have never met in the knockout rounds before, and they will with super high stakes.
There is no question that the eight best teams are left in the Champions League. So, who do you think will walk away with the European Champion Clubs' Cup?