The New York Jets are trending in the right direction, believe it or not. After a 0-7 start, head coach Aaron Glenn and his team have won back-to-back games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. The win against the Browns this past Sunday saw some great things happen, including two special teams touchdowns in the first quarter. However, the Jets are losing star receiver Garrett Wilson for about 3-4 weeks with an injury he suffered in the win.

The two special teams touchdowns in the first quarter helped shine a light on a funny statistic about the Jets' offense.

“This is pretty crazy. The Jets now have more special teams TDs (2) in the first quarter than offensive TDs (1) this season.”

Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score, and less than a minute later, Isaiah Williams returned a punt for a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.

The Jets' offense has not been very good this year, but it isn't terrible. Quarterback Justin Fields is playing well enough to keep the team in games, as they have endured five of their seven losses by one score or less. However, the team gets off to a slow start every week. The offense only has the one touchdown in the first quarter this season, which came all the way back in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That TD was a pass from Field to Wilson right before the end of the quarter.

Since then, every touchdown the Jets have gotten offensively has been in the second quarter or later. The Jets are averaging 21.7 points per game, which is respectable and tied with the New York Giants (in one fewer game). However, only seven teams score fewer points per game, so they are in the lower half.

With Wilson out, the offense will have to continue to fight an uphill battle.