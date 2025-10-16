Trinity Rodman's NWSL season has been put on hold once again. The USWNT (US Women's National Team) star went down in the first half of the Washington Spirit's Concacaf Women's Champions Cup win versus Monterrey on Wednesday and had to be helped off the field while visibly upset.

After attempting a tackle, Rodman suffered an injury that prevented her from putting any weight on her right leg. She was then seen going to the locker room at halftime on crutches and wearing a full-length knee brace postgame, which doesn't seem to bode well for her chances at a speedy recovery.

Spirit coach Adrián González was only able to say that Rodman would be getting scans the following day, according to ESPN.

Rodman was in the midst of readjusting to regular Spirit play and had just been recalled to the USWNT roster following a recent return from a three-month injury absence. Her back was the ailment keeping her away from the game up until this point.

The 23-year-old has battled pain in her back for years, most notably developing spasms that kept Rodman out of USWNT matches in 2021. Rodman also had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair after a Spirit game in 2o24.

Rodman ended up missing a significant amount of the Spirit's 2025 campaign due to her back, missing portions of the preseason and not making an official appearance with the team until March 14. She played a total of four games and 165 minutes with Washington before her extended leave, putting up no goals or assists. Rodman notched seven goals in the 13 games since her return.

Trinity Rodman makin' the best out of it 🥲 (via @Frejoregui) pic.twitter.com/8NsmvE9Dvx — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) October 16, 2025

When Rodman was making her Spirit return a few months later, the formidable and passionate player voiced her plan to stay healthy and productive in contests.

“I'm still gonna be Trin,” she said in July. “But, I think the way that I would throw my body around [before], maybe not. Maybe just being smarter about certain tackles, certain runs, certain 50-50s.

“I'm still gonna be intense, and I'm still gonna give it 100% all the time, but I think there's parts of my game where I need to save energy or adjust to certain tackles, and I think I've been doing a pretty good job with that so far coming back in training,” Rodman said.

At the time, Rodman made it clear that despite feeling eager to get back on the pitch, her mind was on prioritizing her health.

“I'm trying not to stress about it or put too much pressure on it, because at the end of the day, I'm worried about health first, and then everything else can come next.”

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes echoed Rodman's sentiment at a press conference right before she went down with the apparent leg injury.

“She's one of the best players in the world, and we've had to play without her for more than a year,” Hayes said. “I'm super excited to have Trin back with the group, but a healthy Trin, I think, is the important thing.”