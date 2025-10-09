Kylian Mbappe has put to rest the talk surrounding his relationship with Vinicius Jr, ending months of speculation about tension between Real Madrid’s star forwards, MadridUniversal reports.

Ever since Mbappe completed his high-profile move to Madrid last summer, many questioned whether the two could coexist. Both players thrive on the left flank, and early signs suggested a clash of styles. Vinicius’ dip in form coincided with Mbappe’s arrival, sparking rumors that the Brazilian was struggling to adapt.

But after a full season together, that narrative has flipped. Their chemistry has visibly improved, and the results speak for themselves. The pair have already scored in the same La Liga match three times this season, nearly matching last year’s total of four in just a fraction of the games. What was once seen as competition has evolved into collaboration.

Finding Balance Under Xabi Alonso

In an interview with former Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano for Movistar Plus, Mbappe directly addressed the rumors, insisting the speculation had been exaggerated. “Two famous players on the same team sell a lot of paper, they sell a lot of things,” he said. “Actually, I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. It’s much better this year because we’ve gotten to know each other much better.”

Mbappe praised his teammate’s talent and character, adding, “He’s a great player and a great person. At the end of the day, it’s normal for people to talk about us in everything, but ultimately, we have the same goal, which is to help Real Madrid and win titles.”

That shared purpose is starting to shine through on the pitch. Under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, Madrid’s attack has become far more fluid. Mbappe now enjoys freedom to drift across the front line, while Vinicius has refined his movement and timing. The result is a more balanced, unpredictable system that brings the best out of both stars.

The bond between the two extended beyond words during Madrid’s recent 3–1 win over Villarreal. Mbappe, typically Madrid’s penalty taker, handed the ball to Vinicius to complete his brace. The Frenchman later posted on social media, “Siempre en tu barco” — “Always on your boat” — a public show of unity that resonated with fans.

For Real Madrid, the message is clear: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr are not rivals, they’re partners in pursuit of greatness.