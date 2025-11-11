The bombshell news that the Dallas Mavericks were firing GM Nico Harrison was as blockbuster as the decision to trade Luka Doncic in February. In many ways, it speaks to the chaos that has engulfed this organization throughout the year.

One of those weighing in is rookie Cooper Flagg's mother, Kelly. On Monday, she retweeted a repost by a fan shared by The Athletic that said Harrison was a distraction for her son and the Mavericks.

However, Kelly Flagg took to social media to set the record straight about the retweet.

“Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico,” she said. “It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down.”

“It’s done now, so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead.”

Currently, the Mavericks are 3-8 to start the season. Also, Anthony Davis, whom Dallas acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the trade, is out with a left calf strain. Plus, Kyrie Irving remains out while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last March.

As for Flagg, he is averaging 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his rookie season. On Monday, Flagg sustained a thumb injury in the 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cooper Flagg is embarking on a memorable rookie season

Since February, the Mavericks have been in the spotlight and not for the best reasons. From the Luka trade to the Kyrie injury, the Mavericks have been through hell and back with the firing of Harrison as the latest saga.

In April, hope sprang eternal when they unexpectedly secured the first pick in the NBA Draft: Flagg, coming out of Duke, was selected by Dallas.

Whatever happens from here on out, Flagg will have a rookie season that very few NBA players can say they've experienced.