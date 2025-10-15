The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team won its latest friendly against Australia 2-1 after a brace from Haji Wright at DSG Park in Colorado. This was Team USA’s second friendly in a matter of days after playing out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Colorado on October 11.

However, the quick change in scenery may have contributed to Christian Pulisic’s femoral biceps injury that forced him off against Australia after just 30 minutes.

“[Pulisic] feels something in his hamstring. Tomorrow he will fly to Italy. Tonight we will reassess. We cannot say [anything else],” Team USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed post-game, per ESPN.

The AC Milan winger has six goals and two assists for his club in just six appearances across all competitions, with Pochettino suggesting that the change in temperature between Austin and Colorado may have played a role.

“I think it's a thing that is a massive risk. I don't want to say that Christian or if it's something because, but I think it was really tough for the player. I think we're 20 degrees [Celsius] the difference [between Austin and Colorado] and that can affect your body and everything. That is difficult,” the Argentine said.

Pulisic will now travel back to Italy for further examination. Pochettino claimed that the USMNT will take measures to solve this issue, considering a range of players who ply their trade for European clubs do not get enough time to acclimate to their new surroundings once they return to the States.

“But yes, that is a thing that we need to fix for the future when we come from Europe because [the altitude] can affect [things],” he said.

Pulisic is AC Milan’s top scorer this season and remains integral to their title ambitions. Milan is currently placed third in Serie A with 13 points, two points behind the likes of Roma and Napoli.