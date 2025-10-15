When the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins next year, there is a chance that games will not be played in Boston, Massachusetts, if President Donald Trump has any say in the matter.

ESPN reports that President Trump has threatened to relocate the planned 2026 FIFA World Cup games that are set to be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, home of the New England Patriots, due to “unrest” in Boston. According to the report, Trump's comments came during a meeting with Argentina's president.

“We could take them away,” he claimed. “I love the people of Boston, and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good.”

Trump has taken issue with Boston's mayor, Michelle Wu, who is a Democrat. He conceded that Wu was “intelligent,” but he also called her “radical left.”

Without going into further detail, Trump claimed “they're taking over parts of Boston” and stated that “we could get them back in about two seconds.”

Currently, Gillette Stadium is set to host seven matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans will have to wait and see what happens. As noted by Trump, the games are sold out.

Will President Donald Trump's comments cause the 2026 FIFA World Cup to move from Boston?

As of now, the games are still set to be contested at Gillette Stadium, despite what President Trump had to say. Wu does not appear flustered by his actions, as her office issued a statement on the matter.

“Boston is honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions,” the statement read.

Regardless of what he says, the locations for FIFA World Cup games are not up to Trump. The cities correspond and set it up with FIFA. So, making changes this close to the event's start seems unreasonable.