The UEFA Champions League is here. Group stage play has already started on Sept. 19. The Champions League is one of the biggest and most anticipated soccer tournaments in the world. League champions from all of the UEFA leagues (except Liechtenstein), as well as second, third, and fourth-place finishers from the strongest leagues, compete in the tournament for a chance to bring home the European Champions Clubs' Cup.

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League title last season, and they look to defend their crown this year. Below is all of the information you need on how to watch one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments in the world.

When and where is the 2023-24 Champions League?

Group play is already underway in the Champions League. The draw date was on Aug. 31, and now Group Stage games will be from Sept. 19 through Dec. 13. The Champions League Final will be on June 1, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

How to watch the Champions League group stage

All matches in Group Stage play are played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Games can be streamed on Paramount+. Click on the link or banner below to catch all of the action in the UEFA Champions League.

*Select games will also be available on television on the CBS Sports Network or in Spanish on Univision. These games can be streamed on fuboTV. Click here for a free trial.

When: Sept. 19, 2023 – Dec. 13, 2023 (Group stage)

Location: Various venues in Europe

TV channel: CBS Sports Network — Univision | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Man City is the favorite to win the Champions League again with +200 odds.

Group Stage format

Group stage competition is round-robin style for eight different groups. There are four teams in each group. There will be six different matchdays all the way through December. Each team players their group opponents twice. After the concussion of group play, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout bracket in the Round of 16. 2023-24 is the last version of the current Champions League setup.

Group Stage teams

The action in the group stage has already started. Young Boys vs. Leipzig and Milan vs. Newcastle were the first games to get underway, and action is already tense.

Group A:

1: Bayern

2: Man United

3: Copenhagen

4: Galatasaray

Group B:

1: Sevilla

2: Arsenal

3: PSV

4: Lens

Group C:

1: Real Madrid

2: Napoli

3: Braga

4: Union Berlin

Group D:

1: Inter

2: Benfica

3: Salzburg

4: Real Sociedad

Group E:

1: Celtic

2: Atlético de Madrid

3: Feyenoord

4: Lazio

Group F:

1: Milan

2: Newcastle

3: Dortmund

3: Paris

Group G:

1: Leipzig

2: Young Boys

3: Crvena zvezda

3: Manchester City

Group H:

1: FC Porto

2: Barcelona

3: Antwerp

4: Shakhtar Donetsk

September schedule

Defending champion Manchester City's first match of the group stage is already underway. They are facing off against Crvena Zvezda on Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET. Crevena Zvezda got off to an early lead against the tournament's top team.

Sept. 19 games (Matchday 1):

AC Milan vs. Newcastle, 12:45 p.m. ET

Young Boys vs. Leipzig, 12:45 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Crvena Zvezda, 3 p.m. ET

Paris vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m. ET

Feyenoord vs. Celtic, 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp, 3 p.m. ET

Shakhtar vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m. Et

Sept. 20 games (Matchday 1):

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin, 12:45 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. Inter, 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Lens, 3 p.m. ET

Braga vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. PSV, 3 p.m. ET

Bayern vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m. ET