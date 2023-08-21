The final chapter in Netflix's “UNTOLD” series is one fans have been waiting a long time for. One of the most interesting teams in sports history, the mid-to-late 2000s Florida Gators, were surrounded by scandals and controversies. However, those Gators also did a lot of winning.

The Netflix docuseries, ‘Swamp Kings,' will tell the story of how Florida turned the corner to become college football's most dominant squad. The four-episode series will also dive into what went wrong for the team. Here is everything you need to know before the docuseries is released.

How to watch ‘Swamp Kings'

The Florida Gators docuseries will be watchable exclusively on Netflix. It is the final chapter of the four ‘UNTOLD' stories that Netflix has been releasing over the last month.

Just in time for the start of the college football season, ‘Swamp Kings' will be a four-episode series, with the first episode premiering on Aug. 22.

What is ‘Swamp Kings' about?

‘Swamp Kings” will tell the story of Florida‘s football from 2005 to 2010. Controversial coach, Urban Meyer, took over the program in 2005. After dominating the '90s and winning a championship under head coach Steve Spurrier in 1996, the Gators lost their winning ways over the next few seasons. That was until then up-and-comer Meyer took over the reins as head coach.

Meyer was an offensive mastermind who had completely changed the fate of Bowling Green and Utah, the two teams he previously coached. Expectations were high for Meyer and his spread offense, and he lived up to them.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During Meyer's six years as Gators' head coach, the team won 65 games and two national championships. The coach's hard-core coaching methods directly contributed to on-field winning. The Gators were on top of the college football world during the Meyer years, and winning at all costs was priority number one. However, his coaching methods directly created locker room and off-the-field drama.

The Florida team was flooded with controversies, and when things were at their ugliest, Meyer left the program. Under Meyer, numerous players were arrested and in trouble with the law, and Meyer had allegedly implemented a “circle of trust” that saw the coach give favoritism to superstar players. Star players had failed drug tests covered up, and they were treated less harshly than other players when it came to training and discipline.

The docuseries takes you through the perspectives of the players and those closest to the team to try and explain how the players took to Meyer's coaching style and just why they were so dominant on the field.

Who is in the docuseries?

Fans will get to see first hand perspectives from Urban Meyer and his players. Star players including Major Wright, Dallas Baker, Tate Casey, and others appear on the series. 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, the then Florida quarterback, will also appear in ‘Swamp Kings.'

Meyer's hard-nosed style pushed players to be the best they possibly could be, but many viewed it as hazing and unnecessary. The players will give their takes on not only their coach but also on what made the team such a tight-knit winning group.

The Tebow/Meyer-led Florida teams were stacked with talent. Cam Newton, Percy Harvin, Aaron Hernandez and many more college football stars wore Gators' blue and orange in this era. The Gators will forever be known for their teams from 2005-2010, so catch UNTOLD: ‘Swamp Kings' on Netflix to learn the full story of this legendary team.