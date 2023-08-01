Hey, friends. We're back for another list of all of the new movies, films, series, and shows coming to Netflix this month of August 2023. Check out our recommendations and the highlights of this month so that you'd know which ones you should be bookmarking this early. Here is our list of everything New to Netflix this Month of August 2023.
New to Netflix this Month (August 2023)
August 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child – The rise to infamy of influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul becomes the primary subject of this Netflix Original documentary.
August 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough – A British sports documentary about the rise and fall of cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – Find out everything there is to know behind the scenes about United States' food processing and preparation.
Soulcatcher
August 3
Head to Head
Heartstopper: Season 2 – New season for the British LGBTQ+ teen romance series.
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 – The second half of this season's The Lincoln Lawyer arrives on Netflix this month.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – The live-action adaptation of the highly-praised anime about a salaryman's bucket list of things to do before turning undead arrives on Netflix.
August 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – New series about 10 bakers competing with the help of experts in this spin-off of The Great British Take Off.
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – New season for the steamy South African drama arrives this Friday.
August 7
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8
August 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Untold: Johnny Football
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Zombieverse
August 9
August 10
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dear Body
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
August 11
Down for Love
Heart of Stone – Gal Gadot stars in this Netflix Original spy thriller about an intelligence operative in a race against a hacker that plans to steal a global peacekeeping agency's most valuable weapon.
LEGO DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Episodes 11-20)
Pending Train: Season 1 – A new Japanese sci-fi series about passengers on a speeding train that goes Isekai into an apocalyptic future.
August 12
Behind Your Touch
August 14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Season 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
August 16
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
Depp V. Heard
August 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
August 18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Carancho (2010)
Crane World
White Elephant (2012)
Guns & Gulaabs: Season 1
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl – Live-action adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon about a live-streamer popular for late-night risque live-streams while wearing a mask.
The Monkey King – The old Chinese tale of the Monkey King and the journey to the west arrives on Netflix this August.
August 22
Lighthouse
August 23
The Big Short
Destined with You
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
August 24
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
Ragnarok: Season 3
Who is Erin Carter?
August 25
Killer Book Club – A new Netflix Original about a Spanish killer clown.
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – Adam Sandler stars in this coming-of-age comedy movie about the intricacies of growing up Jewish.
August 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins – New Columbian Netflix Original about a biker who takes on the identity of her identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice.
August 31
Choose Love
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece: Season 1 – The new Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the globe-trotting anime phenomenon about a group of ragtag pirates in the search for the world's most valuable treasure.
