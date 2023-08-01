New to Netflix this Month (August 2023)

August 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child – The rise to infamy of influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul becomes the primary subject of this Netflix Original documentary.



August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough – A British sports documentary about the rise and fall of cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – Find out everything there is to know behind the scenes about United States' food processing and preparation.





Soulcatcher

August 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2 – New season for the British LGBTQ+ teen romance series.



The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 – The second half of this season's The Lincoln Lawyer arrives on Netflix this month.



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – The live-action adaptation of the highly-praised anime about a salaryman's bucket list of things to do before turning undead arrives on Netflix.

August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – New series about 10 bakers competing with the help of experts in this spin-off of The Great British Take Off.



Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – New season for the steamy South African drama arrives this Friday.

August 7

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Zombieverse

August 9

August 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dear Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

August 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone – Gal Gadot stars in this Netflix Original spy thriller about an intelligence operative in a race against a hacker that plans to steal a global peacekeeping agency's most valuable weapon.





LEGO DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Episodes 11-20)

Pending Train: Season 1 – A new Japanese sci-fi series about passengers on a speeding train that goes Isekai into an apocalyptic future.



August 12

Behind Your Touch

August 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Season 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

August 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

Depp V. Heard

August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Carancho (2010)

Crane World

White Elephant (2012)

Guns & Gulaabs: Season 1

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl – Live-action adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon about a live-streamer popular for late-night risque live-streams while wearing a mask.





The Monkey King – The old Chinese tale of the Monkey King and the journey to the west arrives on Netflix this August.

August 22

Lighthouse

August 23

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

August 25

Killer Book Club – A new Netflix Original about a Spanish killer clown.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – Adam Sandler stars in this coming-of-age comedy movie about the intricacies of growing up Jewish.

August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins – New Columbian Netflix Original about a biker who takes on the identity of her identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice.

August 31

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece: Season 1 – The new Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the globe-trotting anime phenomenon about a group of ragtag pirates in the search for the world's most valuable treasure.



