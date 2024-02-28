The Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.
Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Livestream Schedule: March 1st, 2024
The Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Program Livestream “Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade” is scheduled on Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). It will go live on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel, followed by a premiere on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel an hour later.
Version 4.5 Special Program Preview #GenshinImpact
Dear Traveler, it's announcement time!
The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 03/01/2024 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!
Based on the initial announcement, the cast for this livestream will be Julia Gu as Kirara, Valeria Rodriguez as Sucrose, and Chiori's currently unknown voice actor.
It's also Windblume season, and the cast for this stream is dropping hints for who's going to be involved: the trio of Chiori, Kirara, and Sucrose, but also the cast for other regions' livestreams which includes Albedo.
What to Expect on Genshin Impact Version 4.5
Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.
“Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur…”
— Kirara
Chiori is a Geo 5-star character wielding a Sword. She will become playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.5.
We meet her in Fontaine, and she has been featured in major events set in Fontaine. She is the owner of “Chioriya Boutique,” and is a tailor renowned in the region.
