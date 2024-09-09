After a quiet offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made their first free agency signing. Sources confirm that veteran big man Tristan Thompson and the Cavs have agreed on a one-year contract. A former first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson will likely start and finish his career with the Cavs. However, it won't be with the expectation of heavy minutes. Thompson played the role of Cleveland's emergency big last season and will do the same this year behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. More than anything, Thompson will provide valuable locker room support and can act as a bridge between the players and new head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff.

But with the Cavs making this signing, their roster has 13 active players and three two-way players. While there still isn't an end to the ongoing negotiations between Cleveland and Isaac Okoro, if or when Okoro returns to the Cavs, their roster will have 14 active players. Cleveland is typically a team that doesn't enter the regular season with 15 players on its roster. So what does that mean for what the Cavs do roster-wise before the start of training camp?

That means the Cavs are locked into this roster once Okoro's decision is made. It also means that Cleveland is more or less running back the same team from last year, with the hope that a new coaching direction and internal growth put them over the edge. But could the Cavs buck their usual trend with a few attractive free agency options and some money available to spend? Well, it all depends on a few things, the most important being money and playing time.

Who else could the Cavs sign this offseason?

If Okoro returns to Cleveland on his $11.8 million qualifying offer, the Cavs have roughly $5 million to sign a free agent. With the Cavs still needing another wing player who can play either forward spot, would a $5 million-ish one-year deal be enough to bring in someone like Marcus Morris Sr., Jae Crowder, or Robert Covington? Well, that's where the issue of playing time comes into focus and could jeopardize any chance of signing an impact player.

Entering this season, these Cleveland players would eat up minutes where a proverbial player of need could fit:

Evan Mobley

Georges Niang

Dean Wade

Isaac Okoro

Outside of Mobley, it isn't the most fearsome foursome, meaning playing time could be available. However, all four players have earned their stripes with the Cavs. Unless Cleveland somehow signs a player on the same level as Mobley, it would be an open competition for forward minutes. It might be a level playing field since everyone will learn Atkinson's offense. But with these four players returning from last year, they have something a possible impactful free agent doesn't: On-court chemistry.

With that in mind, rocking the boat might not make pursuing any high-end free agents worthwhile. Instead, if the Cavs make any other free agency moves, they could target a player in a similar vein to Thompson. Most nights, the fifteenth man wouldn't play. However, they'd at least be ready if their number is called, regardless of whether it's because of injuries or blowouts. It's not a perfect scenario for a player. But, if the understanding of the role is clear, and the player knows they have to remain ready, some targets make sense.

How the Cavs can fill their final roster spot

Cleveland could target Lamar Stevens, Thaddeus Young, or possibly, sources say, Isaiah Mobley to fill the final roster spot. It could also be a player the Cavs invite to training camp, creating an open competition. It'll be worth watching now that the Cavs have less than a month until the start of training camp. Once things get rolling