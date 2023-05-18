Fans of Futurama will soon get to enjoy the latest revival of the cult classic comedy series right here in the present. Hulu announced on Thursday that the streamer will premiere season 11 of Futurama on Monday, July 24. The new season will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The much-anticipated revival of the animated series was originally announced by Hulu last year with plans to produce 20 episodes. No release date has been mentioned yet for the remaining 10 episodes in the series order.

The announcement, posted as a teaser on Hulu’s YouTube page, opens with the show’s three main characters embracing as Bender the hard-partying robot excitedly proclaims, “Oh yeah, we’re back baby!” over the show’s familiar theme music.

According to a Hulu press release about the show, “After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama originally premiered in 1999 and had a devoted cult following. It also won two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. This is the second revival for Futurama. The show, created by The Simpsons’ Matt Groening, originally aired on Fox, then after being cancelled, was picked up by Comedy Central after strong DVD sales.

Hopefully for fans (and Hulu), the third time is the charm for Futurama’s run to last long into the future.