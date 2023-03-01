The Carolina Hurricanes are acquiring defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2026 third-round pick, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

This is the second trade that the Hurricanes have made this week. They traded for Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Shayne Gostisbehere has played 52 games for the Coyotes this year, and put up 10 goals with 21 assists and 31 points. He is more known for his play on the offensive side, and could be someone who helps run the Hurricanes power play.

Gostisbehere went the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers. He once put up 65 points in 78 games in the 2017-2018 season with the Flyers. He posted 46 points in 2015-2016, which was his coming out party.

He was traded to the Coyotes by the Flyers after the 2020-2021 season, and played all 82 games in his first season in Arizona in 2021-2022. He put up 51 points in that season.

Gostisbehere is in the final year of a six-year $27 million contract that he originally signed with the Flyers. The cap hit for the contract is $4.5 million, and there is no report that the Coyotes are retaining any of his salary for the remainder of the season.

The Hurricanes are hoping that Gostisbehere can boost their Stanley Cup chances. They currently are on top of the Metropolitan Division with 86 points, three ahead of the New Jersey Devils in second place. The third place team is the New York Rangers with 77 points.

The Devils and Rangers have been active this deadline. New Jersey acquired the best player on the market in Timo Meier, while the Rangers acquired Patrick Kane just weeks after acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Eastern Conference is very strong, so the Hurricanes could use all of the reinforcements they can get. They hope Gostisbehere is a sneaky good pickup that can help them make a run.