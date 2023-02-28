The Carolina Hurricanes announced that they have acquired forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Patrik Puistola.

Jesse Puljujarvi is a forward who has been in trade rumors for a while, and as the Hurricanes missed out on acquiring Timo Meier, who got traded to the New Jersey Devils, it makes sense that they had some sort of fallback plan.

Unlike Timo Meier, who was the best player on the market, this is purely a move for depth for the Hurricanes, who are hopeful for a run at the Stanley Cup. It is a low-risk move based on what they gave up. Patrik Puistola is a Finnish prospect who was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Hurricanes.

It has been a regression for Puljujarvi this season with the Oilers. He has five goals, nine assists and 14 points in 58 games played this season. In 65 games during the 2021-2022 season, he had 14 goals and 22 assists with 36 points.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hurricanes are hoping that a change of scenery for Puljujarvi can help him reach his potential. Trade rumors hanging over someones head for multiple seasons could have an impact on someones play.

Puljujarvi is owed $3 million this season, and will be a restricted free agent this summer, so the Hurricanes will be able to keep him for the 2023-2024 season if they want. That would give him the rest of this season, the summer and all of next season at the very least to figure things out with the Hurricanes.

For now, Puljujarvi joins the Hurricanes as they sit at the top of the Metropolitan division, hoping to make a run at the Stanley Cup.