Although Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has already been ruled out for Wednesday's clash against the Boston Bruins because of an upper-body injury, it doesn't seem that he will not be out for an extended period, with head coach Rod Brind'Amour making a positive note on the status of the star.

The latest on Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov

“I wouldn't say it's day to day, but it's nothing major,” Brind'Amour following Tuesday's practice (h/t NHL.com). “I'm hopeful that he will be able to bounce back quickly.”

Svechnikov was not able to see action last Sunday versus the Minnesota Wild due to the said injury, and he was only scratched for that game just after the warmups. It can also be remembered that Svechnikov missed multiple Hurricanes games late in 2023 because of an upper-body injury. Moreover, he failed to suit up in the Hurricanes' first eight games of the 2023-24 NHL regular season as he needed more time to completely recuperate from a March surgery on his torn ACL.

Before his latest injury, Svechnikov had been regularly playing with Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho on the Hurricanes' top line. In the Wild game, Michael Bunting took over the spot of Svechnikov, who has 11 goals to go with 19 assists in 29 games played so far this season.

Svechnikov's next opportunity to lace up his skates and play will be on Thursday when the Hurricanes start a five-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils. The Canes punctuate their schedule this week with a matchup opposite the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.