The Boston Bruins ride a five-game winning streak into their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes are climbing up the Metropolitan Division on the strength of an 8-2-1 run. They have lost two of their last three, but a stretch of seven wins in eight games before that is where the team hopes to return. The Hurricanes are one point back of the Philadelphia Flyers with two fewer games played. The New York Rangers had built a solid lead in the division, but poor form over the past month has brought them back down to the rest of the pack. The Hurricanes are five points back of the Rangers with one fewer game played. They just finished a six-game homestand, and after this lone road game, they will return to PNC Arena for another five games.

No one is sure how the Bruins continue to be a force in the NHL. They lack center depth, cap room to improve their team, and have many bargain contracts performing better than expected. The Bruins are in a battle with the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets for first place in the league, but they made a statement with a 4-1 win over the Jets on Monday night. They have points in nine straight games, holding a 6-0-3 record over that span. They have only one regulation loss in their last 13 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Bruins Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-218)

Moneyline: (+114)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: (-135)

Over: 5.5 (-125)

Under: 5.5 (+105)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes offense can score goals in bunches, averaging 3.4 per game this season. They have 17 goals over their last four games but scored over four goals per game before their recent down stretch. Linus Ullmark allowed four goals to the Montreal Canadiens in his first game back from injury, so they may have an opportunity to jump on the goaltender while he still shakes the rust off.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pyotr Kochetkov was a big reason for the Hurricanes' success this season, so it makes sense that they are struggling since he left the Canes' lineup with a concussion. Antti Raanta has taken over the net, allowing three goals per game and losing two of three. The one area where other teams need to match up against the Bruins is in the goaltending department, as Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman won't likely allow teams to score many goals. Swayman will attend his first All-Star game next week, holding a 15-3-7 record and a .923 save percentage. Last season's Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark, is taking a backseat to Swayman this season but still has a 14-5-2 record and a .912 save percentage.

The fact is that even the best goaltenders are struggling against the Bruins this season. The Winnipeg Jets hadn't allowed more than three goals since November 2nd, but the Bruins beat Hellebuyck three times and added an empty netter to win 4-1 on Monday night.

Final Hurricanes-Bruins Prediction & Pick

Goaltending was a significant question mark for the Hurricanes midway through the season. Pyotr Kochetkov was believed to be the answer in goal, but they re-signed Antti Raanta and Frederik Anderson to be their goaltending tandem. Anderson has been out of the lineup since mid-November, which thrust Kochetkov into action. The Hurricanes play has improved since Kochetkov's emergence, but he will be out of the lineup indefinitely. The Hurricanes are a different team without Kochetkov, as shown in their three games since his injury. Take the Bruins and their 16-3-3 home record to beat Antti Raanta on Wednesday night.

Final Hurricanes-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-135)