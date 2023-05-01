Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Very rarely do you see a goaltending tandem come Stanley Cup Playoff time, but that’s exactly what Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is considering for the Eastern Conference Second Round.

“Definitely,” Brind’Amour explained when asked if his team would consider using both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, according to NHL.com’s Kurt Dusterberg. “When both guys are playing the way they’re playing, it’s easy to consider that. If not, you’re a little less willing to do that. Clearly now, you’ve got two good options.”

Raanta played in the first five games of the postseason for Carolina, going 3-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .906 save percentage against the New York Islanders.

After being plagued by injuries and illness throughout the season, Andersen returned to the crease for Game 6. He helped the Hurricanes knock off the Islanders 2-1 in overtime by making 33 saves for his club in a 4-2 series win.

“In my experience, when you put a schedule together, it never works,” Brind’Amour explained. “You just kind of day by day it and reassess after every game. That’s really the only way to do it. We’ve got two good options now, and two healthy options.”

Andersen and Raanta have struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons, but both seem to be 100 percent right now.

With both netminders healthy and playing well, it gives Carolina a solid backup option if either one of them starts to falter in Round 2. Still, it seems likely that Frederik Andersen will start Game 1 considering he was the main starting option in the regular season.

“I think you get better at it as you get more experience and just try to do the little things the right way,” Andersen said on Monday, per Dusterberg. “I think for me it’s just that focus of not trying to do too much and trusting each guy to do their part.”

Carolina will play either the New Jersey Devils or New York Rangers, who are gearing up for Game 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday. The winner of that game heads to Raleigh for Game 1 against Rod Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes on Wednesday.