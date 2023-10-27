The Carolina Hurricanes haven't had the start to the 2023-24 season that they were hoping for, as they have a 4-4-0 record through their first eight games of the campaign. Maybe the impending return of star winger Andrei Svechnikov will be able to help Carolina get going, and it looks like they aren't going to have to wait much longer to see him back on the ice.

Svechnikov suffered a torn ACL back in March of last season, and has been working on getting himself back to full health so that he can play for the Canes. After getting activated off the injured reserve, Svechnikov is in line to make his season debut on Friday night against the San Jose Sharks, which will be a welcome sight for Carolina amid their slow start to the season.

Since being selected as the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has been wildly productive for the Hurricanes. He's scored at least 20 goals in four of his first five seasons in the NHL, and he racked up 23 goals and 32 assists before having his season cut short last season. Svechnikov is a crucial piece to Carolina's attack, and his return will be a huge help for the team.

Svechnikov will likely be eased back into the action given the serious nature of his injury from last season, but regardless, this is great news for the Hurricanes. They should be able to cruise past the winless Sharks on Friday night regardless, but getting Svechnikov back should help Carolina reach their full potential.