The Carolina Hurricanes are making moves in NHL free agency. The team has signed veteran defenceman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year deal worth $15 million, as reported by Elliotte Friedman.

Orlov spent the first 10.5 years of his career with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals but they ultimately traded him to the Boston Bruins at the deadline last season. Orlov was relatively solid with the President's Trophy winners and combined to score seven goals and tally 29 assists in total in 2022-23.

Orlov isn't a huge threat offensively but he's a rock on the blue line and brings boatloads of experience to the Hurricanes. The Russian won a Stanley Cup with the Caps in 2018. Orlov was seen as one of the top D-men available on the open market and needless to say, he got paid like one.

When last season ended, Orlov expressed a desire to either reunite with Washington or play for Boston again.

“I don’t know,” Orlov said on Breakdown Day, via RMNB.com. “I need to talk to (Bruins’) coaches or GM. I don’t know. Right now, (I’m) dark, what I’m going to do. I don’t know. I still don’t know what my plan is.”

He added later of a possible reunion with the Capitals, “We’re going to talk to my agent. How I see, if they trade me, I don’t think it’ll work out, but we’ll see.”

The Hurricanes are a young, talented team who just made the Eastern Conference Finals. Bringing in Orlov is a great move to give them another proven defenceman and a guy who knows what it takes to win in the NHL.