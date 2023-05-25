The Carolina Hurricanes are out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being swept by the Florida Panthers. With this loss, the Hurricanes continue to live with a curse plaguing them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hurricanes have now lost 12 straight games in the Eastern Conference Finals dating back to 2006. Carolina won the Stanley Cup in 2006. Since then, the team has been swept in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009, 2019, and 2023.

After the game, hockey fans took to social media and were absolutely ruthless. Fans took to mocking the team for their misery as they once again failed to win a game in the penultimate round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

0-12 in ECF in 3 straight appearances 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹 — ‘lil MacK 100 point szn (@NathanMacDaddy) May 25, 2023

idk what the hurricanes were expecting, we face 3 hurricanes every fall LMAO. us floridians know how to survive these mfs — x – Crouton 🟣🟡 (@KingCrouton22) May 25, 2023

LIFE AS A CAROLINA HURRICANES FAN: pic.twitter.com/rVI62e89x2 — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) May 25, 2023

Matthew Tkachuk to the Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/nwStkG7MKn — Mai 🐈‍⬛🇨🇭 (@iluvpanera14) May 25, 2023

Despite the loss, some Hurricanes fans took to social media to share their pride in the team. Carolina played their hearts out during this series, even outplaying the Panthers at times in some games.

“Tough to end it the way it did but I’m still massively proud of this team. Onwards to a new season ahead! Go Canes!” one fan wrote.

However, not every Hurricanes fan took that route. Some were upset with their loss and lashed out at those expressing their pride in the team. “You do realize the staff and players said it was cup or bust,” one fan argued. “We’ve had the same core for a few years and haven’t made it. Time to make some changes.”

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2006, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. In 2009, the Pittsburgh Penguins swept them en route to winning the Cup. Carolina fell to the Boston Bruins in 2019 before this latest sweep against the Florida Panthers.