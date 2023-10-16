The Carolina Hurricanes started off the season with two victories in their first two games. They looked to make it three wins in three games Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks. However, things did not go their way at all. Consequently, at the end of the night, the Ducks skated away with a convincing 6-3 win.

The Hurricanes mounted a bit of pressure in the second and third periods. But from the outset, Anaheim controlled this game. The Ducks stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back.

Anaheim was led by forward Frank Vatrano. He scored three of the team's six goals on Sunday. It marked the first hat trick in a home opener in Ducks history. The Ducks also received a contribution from rookie Pavel Mintyukov, who scored his first career goal against the Hurricanes.

After the game, captain Jordan Staal spoke with the media about the team's start to this contest. “We played two periods tonight and it cost the game. We were a little too loosey-goosey again, not really defending well and giving up too many opportunities,” Staal said, via Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff.

“They came out strong and bit us early. In this league, it's tough to come back. The boys did a good job battling, but it was our start for sure that needed to be better,” the Carolina captain continued.

This is not the first time Staal has alluded to something being off with Carolina's performance. The Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators in their season opener 5-2. However, Staal mentioned that the team relied on their talent to outscore the Senators that night. “We can't rely on it every night,” the Hurricanes captain said that night.

The Hurricanes will certainly look to bounce back after this loss on Tuesday. Carolina continues their West Coast road trip, heading to face the San Jose Sharks. San Jose has yet to win a game this season, first losing to the Vegas Golden Knights and then the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.