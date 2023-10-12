The Carolina Hurricanes began their 2023-24 NHL season on Wednesday night in front of their home fans. And they began the season on the right foot. Carolina defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-3 to begin 1-0-0. However, there is one thing captain Jordan Staal believes the team needs to change.

Staal recognized that winning this game was huge for his group. Especially since the Hurricanes play their next six games on the road. That said, Carolina can't rely solely on outclassing their opponents to win games.

“Knowing that we're going on a long road trip, it's nice to get the first one. I think we were a little antsy and a little loose tonight. We found a way to outscore them with some talent, but we can't rely on it every night,” Staal said, via Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff.

Hurricanes win back-and-forth opener

The Senators opened the scoring in the very first period. Forward Mathieu Joesph deflected a shot from defenseman Artem Zub past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa held onto the lead through the first period. However, they lost it early in the second. Forward Michael Bunting slipped the puck past Jonas Koprisalo on the power play. It was Bunting's first goal in a Carolina sweater, and it tied the game. Carolina took the lead on a Teuvo Teravainen goal later in the period.

The Hurricanes began the third period in a major way. Staal threw a backhander on net from the slot and scored just 20 seconds into the final frame. Carolina took a two-goal lead, but Ottawa still had fight in them.

Later, the Senators had a power play opportunity. Joesph took the puck into the offensive zone and found Parker Kelly alone in the slot. Kelly did not miss and brought Ottawa back within one. Less than a minute later, Tim Stutzle found the back of the net to tie the game at three.

However, the Hurricanes pulled away shortly after that. Brady Skjei scored two minutes after Stutzle's goal to give his team a one-goal lead. And Jaccob Slavin scored with less than nine minutes left to give Carolina a two-goal advantage for good.

The Hurricanes will look to build upon this win in their next contest. Carolina begins their six-game road trip in California, taking on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.