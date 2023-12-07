Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour went off on his team's performance during an in-game interview against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Carolina Hurricanes entered their Wednesday night clash against the Edmonton Oilers hoping to keep up their momentum. They picked up a big win over the Buffalo Sabres their last time out. Unfortunately for Rod Brind'Amour and his team, the Oilers came to play. And the Carolina head coach didn't even wait for the game to end to unload on his team.

TNT approached Brind'Amour for an in-game interview on Wednesday. He spoke with the TNT reporter despite his team's poor play. The frustration he felt regarding the performance turned in by his players was more than evident.

“We're on our way to losing 50-0 at this point. I've never seen our team play this brutal. At this point, I'm lost for words to be quite honest. We weren't ready to start, that was clear,” the Hurricanes head coach said, via team reporter Walt Ruff.

Oilers dominate Hurricanes from the opening faceoff

The Oilers had Carolina's number from the start. Ryan McLeod scored just 28 seconds into the game to make it 1-0. Less than 20 seconds later, Mattias Ekholm found the back of the net to increase Edmonton's lead.

Forward Zach Hyman scored his first of two first-period goals to make it 3-0. At that point, the Hurricanes pulled Pyotr Kochetkov in favor of veteran puck-stopper Antti Raanta. Kochetkov made just three saves on six shots.

Hyman scored to make it 4-0 at the end of the first. Edmonton added another goal in the second period, as well. Carolina showed a bit of life as Jordan Staal scored in the third. However, Hyman scored his 15th of the season to complete his hat trick against the Hurricanes.

This performance certainly won't sit well with a coach like Brind'Amour. The Hurricanes definitely need to be more prepared ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Calgary Flames.