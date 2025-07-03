The Tampa Bay Rays have quietly entered the conversation in the American League East. Despite going 5-5 across the last ten games, Kevin Cash's team is one win away from the top of the division. Tampa Bay's ownership has even talked to Major League Baseball about changing their playoff venue.

They have a chance to get another series win this weekend against the Minnesota Twins. Heading into the series, the Rays will have Ha-Seong Kim back in the lineup for the first time this season.

After four seasons with the San Diego Padres, Kim joined the Rays on a two-year deal in the offseason. Tampa Bay signed the 29-year-old shortstop knowing that he would not be able to play the entire season. He underwent labrum surgery after the end of the 2024 season, and a hamstring injury held Kim out of the first half of the season.

In his absence Cash has leaned on Taylor Walls at shortstop. However, getting Kim back will give him a look at what the Rays can be when they are fully healthy. Friday's game against the Twins will be the first time this season where Tampa Bay has their full starting lineup. However, it could take some time for Kim to settle back into the major leagues.

Tampa Bay activated Kim from the injured list and he will play this weekend, according to FanDuel's Ryan Bass. Despite his absence from the lineup, his teammates have picked up his slack. The Rays' fanbase will watch closely to see just how much Kim can give them at shortstop.

Before the season began, the fifth-year pro was a bridge player at shortstop until Wander Franco came back. After Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse, Tampa Bay needs much more from Kim.

Cash's team is in a great position to take over the American League West. While having a good series against the Twins this weekend is big, it is only the beginning of the Rays' march to a playoff berth. Kim's return could be just what Tampa Bay needs to take over and ride their momentum all the way into the postseason.