Texas football enters 2025 with an unfinished business mindset. The Longhorns proved they were built for the Southeastern Conference rigors. By joining longtime SEC representatives Georgia and Tennessee in the College Football Playoffs.

Texas eventually fell to Ohio State with Quinn Ewers behind center. Now the ‘Horns officially hand the reins over to Arch Manning. Which fuels advanced hype for '25. Manning already is drawing hot takes from opposing coaches.

ESPN's College Football Power Index gave the ‘Horns the highest chance at winning the national title. Handing them a 22.2% chance and placing Texas higher than Georgia (17.5%) plus defending champ Ohio State (11.6%).

Manning and the national title aspirations fuel the '25 predictions. But we're starting the way-too-early 2025 predictions with this bold statement.

Texas will leave fans stunned inside the Horseshoe

Ohio State is hosting the most anticipated college football game of the Aug. 30 weekend. The ‘Horns are coming to town.

Texas will come in thinking about the semifinals loss. And how turnovers (including a costly one inside the red zone) costed their chance of a national title game berth.

The Buckeyes bring Heisman Trophy hopeful Jeremiah Smith back. Carnell Tate is now the WR2 here. OSU lures in its own much anticipated new '25 starter in Julian Sayin — who gets the home backing.

But Texas fans will see how laser focused Manning will become. This opener is the perfect storm for Manning. He can come in and show why Steve Sarkisian and the ‘Horns were brilliant to court him during a competitive college football recruiting process.

Texas recruited Manning for these types of high-pulsating games. Manning and Texas sets the tone by leaving hundreds of thousands of fans stunned inside the Horseshoe.

DeAndre Moore rises as next first rounder from Austin

The returning junior turns to the Columbus trip to boost his own All-American campaign. Even in sharing the field with the dynamic Smith.

Moore elevates his NFL Draft stock from there. Eventually following the footsteps of Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden as first round talents out of Austin.

The latter WR is off to the NFL. That now opens the door for Moore to carry and lead this unit.

Moore blazes past press coverage with impressive releases. He's physical enough to break though arm tackles, despite not having an imposing frame (Moore is 6-feet, 195-pounds). This is the season when he breaks out.

Anthony Hill Jr. will also leave Texas following stellar 2025

This won't be the Manning show in the capital of the Lone Star State. Anthony Hill Jr. will launch a party in the backfield.

And declare for the 2026 NFL draft after.

The linebacker rose to prominence after delivering eight sacks, with 5.5 coming against SEC foes. He now gets one more season in Pete Kwiatkowski's defense.

He runs like a safety in man coverage but hits like a traditional linebacker. Hill will get teams placing him high on their draft boards.

Texas will redeem itself vs. Georgia at least once

The Bulldogs took it to the ‘Horns in two games last year. This season Texas heads down to Athens to avenge both losses.

Sarkisian himself predicted that the days of an undefeated national title winner is over. That said, the November road contest becomes a loss for Texas — but its only loss from there.

Then they'll meet again with the SEC title on the line — with Texas earning the redemption win. And securing the No. 1 seed in the CFP.

Texas ends its near two-decade national title drought down in Miami in another rematch with Ohio State.