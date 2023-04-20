The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup. Despite the win, which gave them a 2-0 series lead, head coach Rod Brind’Amour was far from pleased.

The Hurricanes will be without forward Teuvo Teravainen for the rest of the series. Brind’Amour confirmed the forward broke his hand in the third period and will require surgery.

The Hurricanes head coach said the incident occurred at the “4:25 marker” in the third period. Teravainen took a shot, only to be slashed in the hand, which Brind’Amour described as a “tomahawk chop.”

“They’re going to complain about all the power plays, but it’s a tomahawk chop. We just watched it,” Brind’Amour said. “There you go. So I’m a little pissed, to be honest with you.”

The Islanders player who delivered the slash is forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau’s stick appeared to catch Teravainen on the left hand near his thumb. The Hurricanes forward finished his shift but left the game afterward.

The Hurricanes are already struggling with injury, so this is very unwelcome news. Carolina is without forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty due to injuries occurring before the postseason.

During Game 2, several Hurricanes players were tended to for various reasons. Brett Pesce, Jack Drury, Jordan Staal, Martin Necas, and Sebastian Aho all needed attention at one point during the game.

Brind’Amour’s dig about the power plays alludes to Carolina’s insane advantage in that department. Carolina was not called for a single penalty, while the Islanders were called for six.

The Hurricanes have a chance to take the series in New York and advance to the second round. Carolina travels to New York on Friday for Game 3, and a win there sets them up for a chance to sweep Game 4 on Sunday.