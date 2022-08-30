‘I don’t give a s*** what nobody says’: LeBron James fires back at critics who claim he’s putting unfair expectations on Bronny

LeBron James’ immediate focus is going to be geared towards attempting to lead the Los Angeles Lakers on a bounce back campaign next season. After the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely last season, James is going to do everything in his power to lead a revamped L.A. roster back to prosperity.

In the future, though, it’s clear that James has some plans of his own. James has recently discussed the possibility of finishing up his career playing alongside his son, Bronny, who would be eligible to enter the NBA as soon as the 2024 NBA Draft. James has been open about his desire to play alongside his son if he makes it into the NBA, and Bronny certainly appears to be on a path to do so.

Of course, Bronny still has to make the NBA, but the way his father discusses it, it sounds like a mere formality at this point. Those are quite some high expectations, and some have criticized LeBron James for placing some very large expectations on his son’s shoulders. Asked what he thought about those criticizing him, James had a fiery response to shut down his critics.

“I don’t give a s— what nobody says. Our quest and our journey is not predicated on what everybody said. You going to have five people that love you out of 10. Then you have five people that hate you out of 10. That’s just the way of the land. No matter what you do.” – LeBron James, Sports Illustrated

James has a very grand plan to end up playing alongside his son, and chances are he can make it work. But first, Bronny is going to have to make it to the NBA, which is no sure bet. Bronny is on the right path, but time will tell whether or not LeBron James’ plan comes to fruition.