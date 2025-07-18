The Las Vegas Raiders have committed to one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks before training camp, signing receiver Jack Bech.

The two parties agreed to a deal on Thursday, per reporter Jordan Schultz. Las Vegas selected him with the 58th pick of this year's draft, recognizing his talent from the TCU Horned Frogs.

Bech left behind a strong collegiate career, representing the LSU Tigers and Horned Frogs throughout four seasons. In 45 career appearances, he made 133 catches for 1,869 yards and 13 touchdowns. His final year was his best, making 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

His efforts helped TCU finish with a 9-4 record, going 6-3 in Big 12 Play. Finishing sixth in the conference standings, they made sure to end the year with a bowl game victory. And that they did in the New Mexico Bowl, beating the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in a 34-3 blowout.

What's next for Raiders after landing Jack Bech

The Raiders made the right decision to sign Jack Bech, adding a valuable depth piece to their receiving corps.

Bech's stint with the Horned Frogs showcased his true potential, especially in 2024. He landed on the All-Big 12 second team, being one of the best receivers in the league as he proved himself to be a threat against opponents.

His appearance in the 2025 Senior Bowl was another incredible highlight. He caught a game-winning touchdown pass from Seth Henigan on the final play, finishing the game with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

In the meantime, the Raiders begin a new era as they hired Pete Carroll as their head coach this offseason. They also acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, having their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

Las Vegas finished with an 8-9 record in 2023 after firing Josh McDaniels midway through the season and appointing Antonio Pierce as his replacement. He stayed at the position throughout 2024 but failed to build his momentum from the year prior, going a woeful 4-13. This had them finish at the bottom of the AFC West Division standings, the only team from there to not reach the playoffs.