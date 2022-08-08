‘I had inside information’: Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy gets real on placing bets on games

Netflix is dropping “Untold: Volume 2” later this month. It will be a four-part sports documentary series telling compelling stories including the Manti Te’o catfishing tale. However, one of the most interesting episodes will be “Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul.” Operation Flagrant Foul goes in-depth on former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who placed bets on games in which he was the referee. It is scheduled to air on August 30th, but Netflix recently released a trailer for the episode. And the trailer certainly did not disappoint.

The trailer provided insight for the documentary. It even shared intriguing quotes from Tim Donaghy himself.

“I love the game of basketball. Growing up, it’s all I did, all I dreamt of, and all I wanted to be apart of,” Donaghy said in the trailer. “Man did I f*** my life up.”

Tim Donaghy also revealed his mindset behind placing bets on games.

“As an NBA referee, it was written in the contract that you couldn’t place a bet of any kind,” he said. “But I had inside information and that’s all I needed to make these picks correct.”

The episode is set to reveal information that was previously unknown. It will mainly feature Tim Donaghy and other co-conspirators discussing what happened. However, their stories fail to line-up.

I was able to catch up with series developers Chapman and McClain Way. Chapman discussed the behind-the-scenes aspects of filming “Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul.”

“The Tim Donaghy story is a fascinating story,” Chapman Way told me.”Mac and I love the NBA, we love sports, every time we watch a game it’s with the assumption that there is a fair, level, even playing field… to find out there was a referee who was betting on his own games was like, this is everything that sports is not about, let’s dive into this.”

Spoke to Chapman and McClain way about their upcoming Netflix series Untold: Volume 2. In this video, Chapman tells me about the Tim Donaghy story! #Netflix #untold #untoldoperationflagrantfoul #chapmanmcclainway #timdonaghy #nba pic.twitter.com/CVoh8ojieZ — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 8, 2022

“Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul” will officially be released to Netflix on August 30th.