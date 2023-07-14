Aryna Sabalenka had been cruising past her opponents at Wimbledon, winning four of her first five matches in straight sets on her way to the semifinals. That set Sabalenka up for a match with Ons Jabeur, which she ended up losing, eliminating her from the tournament right before the Finals in crushing fashion.

As the second-seeded player in her bracket, Sabalenka's loss to Jabeur, who was the sixth seeded player, came as a bit of a surprise. However, shortly after her loss, Sabalenka took a moment to reflect on her shortcomings in an Instagram post, which also featured a hilarious note for Jabeur, who Sabalenka jokingly said she now hates as a result of their match.

Aryna Sabalenka is very clearly joking here, as she and Jabeur have developed a friendly rivalry of sorts as two of the best tennis players in the world on the women's side of the sport. This isn't the first time they have met each other late in a tournament, and it certainly won't be the last time given the trajectory their careers are taking.

With Sabalenka, who was the presumed favorite to win after Iga Swiatek's shocking loss, out of the tournament now, that sends Jabeur to the Finals to match up with Marketa Vondrousova, who has been the surprise of the tournament. Jabeur should be favored to come out on top, but as Vondrousova has proven time and again recently, you cannot count her out, and this will surely be a thrilling match to watch.