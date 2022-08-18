‘I hope I will be able to make that happen’: Rafael Nadal mulls US Open after loss in return from injury

Rafael Nadal’s revenge tour from injury started off on the wrong foot on Wednesday night. The Spanish star lost in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. After being forced to pull out of the Wimbledon semi-finals, Nadal was hoping that he could start his American campaign on a high note. Instead, it ended in a loss to Croatian star Borna Coric.

The loss has many fans questioning whether Rafael Nadal has what it takes to win the US Open. Still, the Spaniard is cautiously optimistic about his chances in New York in about a week or so. Here’s what he had to say: (via Yahoo! Sports)

Nadal: “I’m probably going to do some tests after here to confirm that everything stays the way that we want. I am positive. I was able to have a week of practice here, trying my best every single day, practising much better than the way that I played today, honestly. Of course it’s better to win but, at the same time, there remains one week and a half for me before New York. I am sad to not play well here, this tournament is important, but I have to move forward mentally.”

Nadal is already raring to go back to competition after withdrawing from his Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios. Had he been able to play in that match, he had a shot at advancing and meeting Novak Djokovic head-on for another all-time classic. Now, Nadal is looking to avenge his misfortunes by winning it all in New York.

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to the hard courts of New York. In fact, his last appearance in the US Open saw him win it all, the fourth time he’s ever done it to his career. If he’s at 100%, Nadal is one of the likely favorites to win it all.