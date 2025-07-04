Chicago Cubs rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong showed off early 4th of July fireworks on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The outfielder is quickly making a name for himself and will represent the National League as the starting centerfielder in the 2025 All-Star Game in a few weeks.

On a 4th of July Friday game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Crow-Armstrong started the game off with a bang. Before he even stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, PCA made a spectacular diving catch to rob Masyn Winn of a hit.

There is nobody quicker in the outfield.

After a smooth first inning for Cubs' starter Colin Rea, the Cubs came to bat. Seiya Suzuki stepped up to the plate and smashed a home run with two out. Then PCA, came to the dish and followed with a longshot of his own.

Crow-Armstrong provided an early fireworks show for the fans.

However, PCA and the Cubs were not done. In the bottom of the second inning, Michael Busch and Carson Kelly both hit home runs as well against starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. The starting pitcher allowed four home runs before he could register four outs.

The fireworks kept happening in the 3rd inning. Crow-Armstrong homered yet again. In two at-bats in this game, PCA had two home runs in three innings and had a diving catch. What can't he do?

Busch followed with another home run as well to make it 7-0 Cubs against the Red Birds in the 3rd inning.

Crow-Armstrong now has 23 homers on the year. That puts him into a tie with James Wood for 7th place in the league. Nobody would have thought that would be possible for a guy his size, but he continues to showcase five tools when on the baseball diamond.

