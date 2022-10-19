I See Red Reveals Bosses in Stunning New Trailer

The newest trailer for I See Red teases the bosses you will encounter. Ready to take your revenge against them? Read on to learn more about the bosses coming to I See Red.

Publisher GameForge and developer Whiteboard Games dropped a new trailer for I See Red, their upcoming dichromatic twin-stick roguelite game.

“We put a lot of work into designing these antagonists so that they all feel fresh, challenging, and different. We want the players to encounter Aliens or Robots for the first time and be forced to change their approach,” said Luciano Musella, President and Founder of Whiteboard Games, and Director of I See Red. “You constantly have to be on your toes, adapt, and—by the end of the game—become a true master of I See Red.”

What is I See Red?

The year is 2621. You are an outlaw traveling through space in search of those who have wronged you to dish out a whole lot of pain. Consumed by anger, your view of the world is dichromatic: your enemies are highlighted in red, while the rest of the world fades to grey. Aside from that, everything around you – enemy, furniture, hardware – can be destroyed. As you play, uncover a series of different weapons, augments, skills, and abilities that will help you lay waste to those who stand before you. Above all, release your anger, bring your foes to their knees, and make them pay for what they’ve done.

Viktor Ivanov

Viktor Ivanov is the first boss you will encounter in I See Red. To achieve his goals, this former space military commander has contacts like former officers and business partners to get his hands on weapons, Printing Matter, and other valuable assets. He is the main reason you experienced so much pain, so it’s time for you to pay him back.

This opponent wields a highly customizable minigun, complete with a laser, grenades, and two chainsaws in it. Despite these enhancements, their weight slows him down significantly. When you face him, keep an eye out for the dispensers in the area, and stop him from refilling his grenades once he needs to replenish.

Commanding Sister

The Commanding Sister is the queen of the Sisters, who do all of the Empire’s dirty work. She leads a group of assassins comprised of abandoned girls, thereby giving them a home, a purpose, and a lust for blood in order to survive.

This boss relies on misdirection and deception to achieve her goals, using holograms to confuse you. She also wields energy containers that can create laser fields, as well as energy spheres that electrify the battlefield. Make sure to neutralize all of these obstacles as you buy time to heal up and replenish your supplies.

Mother and Father

The aliens you encounter in I See Red all come from a single source: Mother and Father. In this battle, you won’t just be dealing with them; you’ll also have to deal with their children, who spawn to fight alongside them.

The entire room you fight Mother and Father in is your enemy. It will not stop reproducing throughout the fight, and it will keep generating eggs that hatch into different aliens. Even worse, Mother and Father will pierce the floor with their spike-like bones and spew toxic fluids with the ultimate goal of getting rid of you. Stay on your toes and watch your surroundings as you deal with these aliens.

What Remains of Viktor Ivanov

What Remains of Viktor Ivanov is the physical embodiment of the best intentions gone wrong. What you face is more machine than man – and the deadliest and most mysterious foe you will encounter.

I See Red will release on October 24, 2022. It will be available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games store.

