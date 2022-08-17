‘I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party’: Lane Kiffin’s hilarious story on how Ole Miss found their punter

College football recruiting is known for being competitive. The best teams in the nation are trying to one-up one another for the best high school prospects and diamonds in the rough. But what if one of those diamonds was on campus the entire time? That’s what happened with Ole Miss football. Head coach Lane Kiffin found himself a new punter at the most unlikely place: a frat house. Bleacher Report has the details.

“I don’t know a whole lot about him,” he said. “I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something, where they got him from. So, we have condition work to do with my guy. But we just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,’ so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So, you never know.”

That’s hilarious. Lane Kiffin said that he “doesn’t know a whole lot about him.” One thing Kiffin does know about Ole Miss punter Charlie Pollock is that he likes a good, old college party, complete with a keg.

Comically, Kiffin went on to say that the newest Ole Miss punter will have “condition work” to do. Naturally, all that beer and partying does tend to catch up to the body.

But of all the places to find college football talent! Has Lane Kiffin discovered something? As hilarious as this story is, don’t expect other head coaches to hang out around frat houses in the hopes of discovering the next great athlete.

One thing you should expect though. Lane Kiffin will be watching Ole Miss football punter Charlie Pollock very closely after every big Rebels win.