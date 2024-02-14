Ilia Topuria is one of the rising stars in the UFC. He is set to take on Alexander Volakovski for the featherweight belt at UFC 298. What is Topuria's net worth?

Ilia Topuria's net worth in 2024 is about $1 million. The featherweight is one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, though, and his net worth is sure to skyrocket in the coming years. That will be especially true if he is able to back up his words and become UFC champion in his upcoming fight against Alexander Volkanovski. In this article, we will dive deep into Topuria's net worth and how he came to his wealth.

Ilia Topuria's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $1 million

Ilia Topuria's net worth is about $1 million, according to sources including Sportskeeda and equityatlas.org. The UFC fighter will have a chance to win the featherweight belt at UFC 298, and he is more than confident going into that fight. In fact, Topuria has already changed his Instagram bio to reflect him as champion.

“It is inevitable that I'm going to win this fight,” Topuria said. “It is my destiny, it was always my destiny. I was born as a fighter, I was born as a UFC world champion.”

If Topuria's self-proclaimed destiny comes to fruition, his status, career and net worth will reach new heights. Many experts peg Topuria as the future of the UFC, but he can't live up to that distinction without a win over Volkanovski.

The majority of Topuria's wealth comes from his relatively young MMA career, but he has also made some money outside of the octagon. Topuria has endorsement deals with Oblack Caps and Keio Mobile. RYU Apparel also sponsors Topuria.

Ilia Topuria's MMA career

Ilia Topuria was born in Germany but is of Spanish nationality. He fights out of Georgia, though. So far, Topuria is undefeated in his MMA career. His experience in fighting started when he began participating in Greco-Roman wrestling at the age of seven. When Topuria was 15, he started training in mixed martial arts.

Topuria's professional career started in the Spanish regional scene. He won a belt in the Mixed Fight Events promotion before going to Cage MMA Finland. The featherweight even had a championship fight for Cage Warriors, and although he easily won the fight, he didn't win the belt because he didn't make weight. Topuria's next venture was with Brave Combat Federation, where he continued his undefeated streak.

Topuria's first fight with the UFC came in 2020 at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen. On short notice, he beat Youssef Zalal. He got his first UFC knockout against Damon Jackson. His next two wins came over Ryan Hall and Jai Herbert before he had his biggest challenge to date at UFC 282 against Bryce Mitchell. Mitchell is a well-known figure in the UFC and a solid fighter, but Topuria took care of him by submission in the second round.

Most recently, Topuria beat Josh Emmett at the UFC Fight Night on June 24thtotop, 2023. Emmett is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the featherweight division, and although the fight went the distance, Topuria still showed his skills off in the unanimous decision victory. Topuria is now 6-0 in the UFC and 14-0 overall ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

His championship fight at UFC 298 will be against arguably the greatest featherweight of all time. Volkanovski is 26-3 in MMA, with his only two UFC losses coming when he went up to lightweight to take on Islam Makhachev, the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the business. Both Topuria and Volkanovski are two of the most well-rounded fighters in the sport, capable of doing damage with wrestling, grappling and striking, which makes their championship bout a very intriguing one.

Topuria's confidence is sky-high, and his net worth is only getting higher, but were you surprised by how much he is worth?